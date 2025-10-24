Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Websites are now taking bets on which NBA player will be the next accuse of illegal gambling after the FBI announced dozens of players, coaches and mobsters were arrested in connection with a sprawling federal investigation into illegal game rigging.

The years-long schemes that cheated victims out of millions of dollars resulted in 31 arrests, including Miami Heat star Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. "This is the insider trading saga for the NBA," FBI Director Kash Patel said at a press conference Thursday.

Now, bettors are placing wagers on which basketball star will next get caught up in the scandal.

A prop bet on BetOnline — “Next Hall of Fame Player Arrested for Illegal Gambling” — shows people placing wagers on 19 superstars, including Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Larry Bird and Dennis Rodman. None of these men have been formally accused of wrongdoing in connection with the scandal.

As of Friday, Magic Johnson, Dennis Rodman and Dirk Nowitzki appear to be the underdogs while Kevin Garnett is the favorite for next hall-of-famer arrested. None of the men listed by the site have been accused of any wrongdoing. The arrest must occur before the end of the 2025-26 regular season, the site stipulates.

open image in gallery People are placing bets of their own after Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (left) and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups (right) were among dozens charged in a sprawling federal investigation into illegal gambling. ( AP )

Another bet on the site has gamblers wagering who they believe will be the next player or coach arrested for illegal gambling. Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Julius Randle were among 30 names that were listed - again, none have been accused of wrongdoing. The deadline to place a wager is November 20.

Other bets directly concern the FBI probe, with one asking between Billups and Rozier, “Who will receive the longer sentence.” They have not yet entered pleas.

In the wake of Thursday’s announcement, the NBA announced that both Billups and Rozier were “being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities.” The statement read: “We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority."

The Justice Department unveiled two separate indictments revealing the two criminal schemes.

open image in gallery In March 2023, Rozier left the game in under 10 minutes due to a supposed injury - but he had informed another defendant that he planned on exiting early, prosecutors allege ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

One charged Billups and 30 others, including members of the Bonanno, Gambino, and Genovese organized crime families, with crimes linked to rigging poker games nationwide; the other charged Rozier and five others with crimes related to using insider information from the NBA to profit from illegal bets.

Some people were charged in both indictments, including former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones.

In the indictment charging Rozier, prosecutors cited a March 2023 game when he played for the Charlotte Hornets, claiming he told another defendant, De’Niro Laster, he planned on “prematurely removing himself” from the game due to “a supposed injury.” Laster then sold that tip to others, allowing them to place fraudulent wagers on non-public information, the indictment states.

That game, Rozier played for just over nine minutes but still managed to score five points, make four rebounds and provide two assists. He then left the game, as he allegedly said he would, with an alleged foot injury, shocking online betters.

The NBA said it conducted an investigation and found he did not violate any of the league’s rules.

“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass earlier this year, noting that the NBA was “aware” of the federal investigation.

James Trusty, Rozier’s attorney, said prosecutors"appear to be taking the word of spectacularly incredible sources rather than relying on actual evidence of wrongdoing. Terry was cleared by the NBA and these prosecutors revived that non-case."

"To believe that Chauncey Billups did what the federal government is accusing him of is to believe that he would risk his hall-of-fame legacy, his reputation, and his freedom," Chris Heywood, an attorney for Billups, told ESPN in a statement. "He would not jeopardize those things for anything, let alone a card game.” He added: "Furthermore, Chauncey Billups has never and would never gamble on basketball games, provide insider information, or sacrifice the trust of his team and the League, as it would tarnish the game he has devoted his entire life to."