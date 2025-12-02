The National Zoo announces death of famed sloth: ‘We miss her dearly’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington D.C. and its visitors are mourning the loss of Athena, a Linnaeus's two-toed sloth known for her lively, mischievous personality, after her sudden death.

The 7-year-old sloth died overnight on November 13 following a sharp and irreversible decline in health, zoo officials announced Tuesday. Typically, female two-toed sloths live about 13 years, and males live 22 years, they said.

Athena had been diagnosed with early-onset chronic kidney disease, a condition that made it difficult for her to maintain weight.

In recent months, keepers observed her losing weight, sleeping more often and showing less interest in her favorite foods.

On the afternoon of November 13, she was taken to the Zoo’s veterinary hospital, where she received intravenous fluids and anti-nausea treatment.

Athena suffered from early-onset chronic kidney disease, which made it hard for her to keep weight on, zoo officials said ( Facebook/Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute )

Although an exam showed significant weight and muscle loss, veterinarians were unable to determine the exact cause of her rapid deterioration at the time. She died later that night while under observation.

The zoo is home to two male sloths named Vlad and Howie. Vlad lives in the Small Mammal House, and Howie lives in the Amazonia rainforest habitat.

Keepers said Athena showed visitors that sloths aren’t lazy or slow. Instead, they are active and inquisitive animals that have unique adaptations for a plant-based diet.

“Small Mammal House keepers fondly remember Athena for her spirited and rambunctious personality,” zoo officials wrote in a Facebook post. “When she first arrived at the Zoo, she was only 1 year old and very spunky. Often, Athena snuck up behind keepers and tried to grab the hose or feed cups out of their hands.”

Officials continued, “She especially enjoyed the mister that mimicked rainfall and would get the ‘sloth zoomies’ in-and-out of the water, which left her drenched and dripping!”