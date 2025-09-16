Water in short supply at popular National Park leaving visitors thirsty during hikes and scenic tours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A strong thunderstorm has forced Mount Rainier National Park officials to shut down all water sources, drinking fountains and restrooms at Paradise and Narada Falls in Washington state.

Park services said Monday that the September 6 storm’s heavy rainfall caused a total loss of water service. The thunderstorm stirred up fine sediment in the Edith Creek drainage, Paradise’s water source, clogging treatment system filters.

Those materials clogged filters in the treatment system, rendering the water unsafe until further treatment and testing. Because water lines lost pressure, there is a risk that harmful contaminants could enter the system.

Therefore, all restrooms, drinking fountains, and sinks were shut down Monday until further notice in two of the most iconic and frequently visited destinations within the park.

In response, all buildings in the affected area have been isolated and portable “comfort stations” have been brought in. Fire suppression systems remain functional, though they are using untreated water.

open image in gallery Park officials said Monday that heavy rain on September 6 caused a total loss of water service after sediment from Edith Creek clogged the treatment filters ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Paradise Inn dining room remains closed, but limited food service is available at the Visitor Center and Paradise Inn snack bars.

“The park is working closely with the Washington State Department of Health to restore reliable water service for employees and visitors. Water will remain unavailable until it meets safe drinking water standards,” a spokesperson for the Mount Rainier said in a news release.

For full restroom access with running water, visitors can go to the National Park Inn dining room at Longmire, which remains open.

The nearest functioning restrooms are located at Cougar Rock picnic area and campground, about nine miles or a 20-minute drive southwest of Paradise, and at Longmire, about three miles farther, or five minutes beyond Cougar Rock.

Paradise sits on the southern slope of Mount Rainier at an elevation of about 5,400 feet. It's famous for its breathtaking views, vibrant wildflower meadows in summer, and record-breaking snowfall in winter.

open image in gallery Mount Rainier is located in Washington State and sits about 68 miles southeast of the Seattle–Tacoma metropolitan area ( Getty Images )

The area features several scenic trails, including the popular Skyline Trail, which offers close-up views of Mount Rainier and nearby glaciers. Paradise is also home to the historic Paradise Inn and the Henry M. Jackson Visitor Center, which includes exhibits, maps, and ranger services for visitors.

Narada Falls, located along the road between Longmire and Paradise, is a stunning 176-foot waterfall that’s easily accessible with a short walk from a nearby parking lot. A trail leads to a lower viewpoint where visitors can experience the mist and roar of the falls up close.

During colder months, Narada Falls often partially freezes, creating a dramatic icy landscape that's popular with photographers.