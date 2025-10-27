Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A young Indiana woman was killed in a freak accident after a deer hit by another vehicle smashed into her car – less than a week after she had given birth to twins.

Cheyenne Sears, 25, was traveling southbound on State Road 67, about 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis Saturday when her vehicle was hit.

The animal was struck by a car traveling in the opposite direction and was flung into the opposite lane, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s office.

According to local media, the tragic incident occurred just six days after Sears had given birth to twins Caisley Nicole and Cohen Scott.

In a Facebook post her husband Coty Sears wrote: “The hurt is so unreal right now, the confusion I wasn't supposed to do this alone, our babies needed you, I needed [you]. I don't know what to say, I wish I could've held you closer yesterday.”

open image in gallery Cheyenne Sears, 25, was traveling southbound on State Road 67, about 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis Saturday when her vehicle was hit ( From the Lesley & Rhyan Prather Foundation )

He added, per the Daily Mail: “Hug everyone up there for me and I will take great care of our babies. I love you so much Cheyenne.” The post appears to have since been removed.

Cheyenne Sears worked as the Assistant Director of Health Services at The Springs of Mooresville, a senior and assisted-living facility.

A donations page set up in her memory described her as “a beloved part of our community whose warmth and dedication touched the lives of many residents and families.

“Her energy, positivity and love for her residents, teammates and community were unmatched. Her commitment to creating meaningful experiences and caring for others will be remembered always.”

The page has since amassed more than $40,000.

In a separate Facebook post, Sears’ sister-in-law Kayla Green shared a selection of photos of the two together and described her as “the light in the room.”

open image in gallery In a separate Facebook post, Sears’ sister-in-law Kayla Green shared a selection of photos of the two together and described her as ‘the light in the room’ ( Kayla Green/ Facebook )

“Cheyenne, I will miss you forever. This is such an unexpected and unimaginable loss. My heart is shattered,” she wrote.

“Coty could not have blessed me with a better sister. Your infamous “hi, ma’am” greeting will echo in my heart and mind forever. You were so special, the light In every room, and strong headed, we will all miss you and all the moments this world took from you, it’s so hard to understand.”

Green added: “The support behind your babies and Coty is astonishing, we will continue to help Coty and the babies navigate through along side you in heaven. Rest in peace beautiful. I love you.”

The Independent has contacted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for more information regarding the investigation.