Monica Lewinsky teams up with Amanda Knox for new Hulu docudrama

Monica Lewinsky and Amanda Knox are partnering on a Hulu docudrama about the latter’s experience spending four years wrongfully imprisoned in Italy for murder.

Lewinsky, whose affair in the 1990s with then-President Bill Clinton became a media frenzy, told ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday she saw in Knox “another young woman who had suffered in the media, had been feasted on, on the world stage.”

Knox, who serves as a producer on ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ alongside Lewinsky and show creator KJ Steinberg, added in the ‘Good Morning America’ interview that she felt similarly about the bond between the two.

“We were both interrogated; we’ve both been viciously turned into caricatures of ourselves in the media,” Knox said.

The series, which premieres Wednesday on Hulu, follows “Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom, and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment,” according to the streamer.

Knox and Lewinsky, who both serve as producers on new Hulu series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, said they bonded over their harsh treatment in the media during their respective scandals

Grace Van Patten of ‘Tell Me Lies’ stars as Knox in the show.

In 2007, Knox was a 20-year-old studying in the Italian city of Perugia when her British roommate Meredith Kercher was found stabbed to death in their shared apartment.

Knox and her recent Italian boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, were convicted of the killing.

The American was freed from prison in 2011 when an appeals court overturned the conviction, finding errors in the forensic investigation. She was then re-convicted, though that was also overturned by 2015.

Knox has gone on to be an author and wrongful convictions activist since being released from Italian prison in 2011

In an interview with The Independent in March, Knox said she considers herself part of a group of women she calls “The Sisterhood,” people who have become subjects of excessive media speculation and criticism.

“The women who’ve been the subject of TMZ headlines, SNL skits, and David Letterman’s Top Ten Lists,” Knox wrote of the group in her recent memoir, referencing Monica Lewinsky and Lorena Bobbitt.

“Even though I have gone through a very extreme experience, a lot of the things that I've learned from it are actually really universal,” Knox told The Independent while promoting the book. “And I'm kind of addicted to that good vibes feeling that I get after being ostracized for so long.”

Since her release, Knox has advocated for others behind bars, including Melissa Lucio, a woman on Texas death row who maintains she was wrongly convicted for the fatal beating of her 2-year-old daughter.

Lewinsky previous served as a producer on a dramatized Hulu series about her own story, ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’.