An 1800-foot bridge in Missouri is available for free. There’s just one catch

The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing to replace the mid-20th-century Theodosia Bridge, but rather than demolish it outright, officials are offering it up free of charge to any eligible entity willing to take it on.

The catch? Whoever wants it must bear the cost of its relocation.

Built in 1951, the over 1,800-foot-long structure spans Bull Shoals Lake along US Highway 160 and boasts a distinctive design of 10 riveted camelback through-truss spans, each about 181 feet in length.

The bridge features concrete abutments, wingwalls, and column piers with web-walls, with a deck surfaced in concrete and topped with bituminous. If someone takes the bridge, they may have to agree to rules that protect its historic design and keep it in good condition.

Eligible applicants, including government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and private individuals, have until January 9, 2026, to submit comprehensive proposals to MoDOT’s Historic Preservation Section. These plans must outline how the bridge will be dismantled, relocated, and reused, including cost estimates and the intended future application.

open image in gallery Built in 1951, the historic Theodosia Bridge spans Bull Shoals Lake at 1,816 feet ( Missouri Department of Transportation )

To ease the financial burden of relocation, MoDOT is offering reimbursement equivalent to the demolition costs, provided the recipient undertakes the removal themselves. However, this funding is not available if MoDOT removes and stores the bridge. Applicants must remove it themselves to qualify.

Recipients are also encouraged to explore alternative funding sources, including the Recreational Trails Program through Missouri State Parks and MoDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program.

Locally, interest in preserving and repurposing the bridge has been high, especially for use in low-water crossings, Ozark Radio News reports. However, Ozark County officials fear that relocation expenses could run into the millions, making such a project financially unfeasible under the current budget.

The Independent has contacted MoDOT for comment.

open image in gallery Government agencies, nonprofits, and even private individuals can apply to relocate the bridge, but they must submit full proposals to MoDOT’s Historic Preservation Section by January 9, 2026 ( Missouri Department of Transportation )

MoDOT plans to replace the bridge in the future, but construction is still years away. For now, the department is studying the land and environment to make sure the project is safe and practical.

Preliminary site work, including surveys and data collection, is underway, with environmental surveys expected to conclude by August 2026. Preliminary cost projections estimate that the installation of a new bridge could approach $100.4 million.

Interested entities can visit MoDOT’s Free Bridges portion of its website for a proposal checklist.