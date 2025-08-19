Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ steakhouse is ready to open - here is when you can go inside and score aa meal
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ steakhouse, 1587 Prime, will open September 17 with reservations available starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. CST
Your table is ready, Chiefs fans.
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ new Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime, will officially open on September 17 inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel, which also happens to be Mahomes’ 30th birthday, the restaurant announced Monday.
“Precision in every detail. Power in every bite,” the Instagram announcement read. “Beginning Wednesday, August 20, at 12 pm CST, you can reserve your table for opening night and beyond. Be among the first to experience Kansas City’s newest steakhouse.”
The name 1587 Prime is a mashup of the duo’s jersey numbers, 15 for Mahomes and 87 for Kelce. Spanning 10,000 square feet across two floors, the venue includes several private dining rooms and an eye-catching meat display.
The menu promises luxurious fare, including wagyu beef, togarashi-fried chicken, shrimp in Diablo sauce and a Japanese A5 wagyu smash burger.
Add to that an array of specialty butters (think white truffle, bone marrow, hibiscus), sauces, and a "steak flight experience" featuring wagyu filet, Black Angus ribeye and Japanese New York strip.
In a video of the pair enjoying the menu released Monday, Kelce said, “What’s better than to break food with people over good food, good drinks and a cool vibe?”
“Kansas City loves food. The city’s gonna love it,” Mahomes added.
1587 Prime is also hiring for various positions, including an executive sous chef, dishwasher, bartender and host.
The restaurant’s debut comes two weeks after the start of the 2025–2026 NFL season, which kicks off September 4, with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. The next day, Kelce and Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs will open their season against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Kelce’s on a winning streak. His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, broke YouTube records with 1.3 million concurrent viewers on his and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the highest since the platform launched a dedicated podcast experience in 2023.
