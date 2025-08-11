Pete Carroll, Aaron Rodgers head a list of familiar faces in new places this NFL season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aaron Rodgers joined Pittsburgh. Davante Adams went to Hollywood. Cooper Kupp is in Seattle. Russell Wilson’s latest stop is the Big Apple.

But the oldest face in a new place this NFL season is 73-year-old Pete Carroll on the sideline in Las Vegas. Carroll is leading the Raiders after a one-year hiatus from coaching following 14 years with the Seahawks.

Rodgers and Wilson are the most notable quarterbacks who changed teams. Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Justin Fields and Jameis Winston also found new homes.

Several star wide receivers joined Adams and Kupp on the move, including DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs and George Pickens.

On the defensive side, Super Bowl standouts Josh Sweat and Milton Williams cashed in after helping the Philadelphia Eagles dominate Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Teammate Darius Slay also moved on. Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick swapped teams. Jonathan Allen, Grady Jarrett, Joey Bosa, Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw are wearing new uniforms.

Here are 25 of the top players on new teams:

Aaron Rodgers

The four-time NFL MVP chose to extend his career with the Steelers after two disappointing seasons with the New York Jets. The 41-year-old Rodgers had the worst record of his career last season, going 5-12. But he still threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 90.5 passer rating. The Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin are hoping Rodgers has one more run to help them overcome their recent playoff failures.

Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston

The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback is on his fourth team in five seasons. He started 6-1 in Pittsburgh last year but the team lost five straight games to end the season. Wilson had 2,482 yards passing, 16 TDs, five picks and a 95.6 passer rating in 11 games in the regular season. He signed with the New York Giants, who also added Winston and then drafted QB Jaxson Dart in the first round.

Geno Smith

Carroll reunited with Smith in Las Vegas following a trade with the Seahawks. Smith, a two-time Pro Bowl pick who rejuvenated his career in Seattle after replacing Wilson, gives the Raiders stability at QB.

Sam Darnold

After a breakout year in Minnesota, Darnold cashed in with the Seahawks in free agency. He threw for 4,319 yards, 35 TDs, 12 picks and a 102.5 passer rating while going 14-4 with the Vikings.

Justin Fields

The No. 11 overall pick in 2021 by Chicago showed promise in Pittsburgh, going 4-2 in six starts. He’ll get an opportunity to prove himself with the New York Jets.

Davante Adams

The three-time All-Pro went from Las Vegas to New York during last season and back to the West Coast with the Los Angeles Rams. Adams had 85 catches for 1,083 yards and eight TDs last season.

Cooper Kupp

The Seahawks traded Metcalf and signed Kupp, the 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP. Kupp hasn’t played a full season since ’21 but had 67 receptions for 710 yards and six TDs in 12 games in 2024.

DK Metcalf

Before Rodgers officially signed with the Steelers, they gave him a No. 1 receiver. The two-time Pro Bowl pick had 66 catches for 992 yards and five TDs in 15 games last season for Seattle.

Deebo Samuel

The Washington Commanders gave Jayden Daniels another playmaker, acquiring Samuel from San Francisco.

Stefon Diggs

Coming off a torn ACL, the four-time Pro Bowl wideout headed to New England to give Drake Maye a top option.

George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys acquired the mercurial Pickens from Pittsburgh to team with CeeDee Lamb and bolster Dak Prescott’s options.

Laremy Tunsil

The Commanders got the five-time Pro Bowl left tackle from Houston to protect Daniels’ blind side.

Joe Thuney

A two-time All-Pro guard, Thuney was dealt from Kansas City to Chicago, which revamped its offensive line to better protect Caleb Williams.

Josh Sweat

Sweat turned 2 1/2 sacks in the Super Bowl into a $76.4 million deal from the Cardinals.

Milton Williams

After getting two sacks in the Super Bowl, Williams received a $104 million deal from the Patriots.

Darius Slay

The six-time Pro Bowl cornerback stayed in Pennsylvania, going from the Eagles to the Steelers.

Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jonnu Smith

Pittsburgh also boosted its coverage unit by trading for Ramsey, the three-time All-Pro cornerback. The Steelers sent Fitzpatrick, a three-time All-Pro safety, to Miami in the trade that also brought tight end Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh.

Jonathan Allen

After two Pro Bowl seasons in eight years in Washington, Allen signed with the Vikings to boost the interior of their defensive line.

Grady Jarrett

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle joined Chicago after 10 seasons in Atlanta.

Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw

An All-Pro safety in 2022, Hufanga left San Francisco for Denver. So did Greenlaw, the veteran linebacker.

Joey Bosa

The five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher signed with the Buffalo Bills after nine seasons with the Chargers.

