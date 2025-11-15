Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First responders continued to search Saturday along the Central Coast of California for a five-year-old girl who was swept out to sea the previous afternoon, as inclement weather continues to hammer the Golden State.

Just before 1 p.m. Friday, waves estimated to reach 15 to 20 feet high washed the young girl and her parents into the chilly Pacific waters off Garrapata State Beach in Monterey County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The mother was able to get to shore safely on her own, while the girl’s father was rescued by an off-duty State Parks lifeguard, according to law enforcement officials. He was then taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. The woman remains in stable condition with mild hypothermia.

Officials began searching Friday for the missing child, pausing their operations later that night due to weather and poor visibility conditions. The search resumed Saturday morning, featuring personnel from the sheriff’s office, California State Parks, Cal Fire, and the U.S. Coast Guard, which has deployed a helicopter.

A powerful storm system, strengthened by an atmospheric river, arrived across California beginning Thursday, kicking off the state’s rainy season with widespread showers, heavy winds and hazardous beach conditions.

open image in gallery Rescuers are searching for a 5-year-old girl who was pulled by massive waves into the Pacific Ocean at Garrapata State Beach near Carmel, California ( Monterey County Sheriff's Office )

In Sutter County, just north of Sacramento, a 71-year-old died Friday afternoon when his vehicle was swept off a flooded bridge as he tried to receive a package delivery. By the time emergency crews arrived, his vehicle was fully submerged in Pleasant Grove Creek, CBS News Sacramento reports.

Signage indicated the road was flooded, and the California Highway Patrol urges citizens to “never cross flooded roadways for any reason,” officials told NBC News.

Further south, showers continued to drench Los Angeles, whose downtown saw more rain in the last two days than it gets in a typical month in November.

A flash flood warning was in affect through Saturday afternoon for the burn scars left by the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles earlier this year, though the warnings expired.

open image in gallery Local, state, and federal officials, including a Coast Guard helicopter, joined in the search ( Monterey County Sheriff's Office )

The National Weather Service Los Angeles office said on X on Saturday afternoon that rain was decreasing in intensity and coverage, though there was still the potential for “convective showers and thunderstorms this afternoon which could produce localized flooding and debris flow issues.”

The strongest rains of the ongoing storm system are expected Saturday, according to Los Angeles officials.

open image in gallery Severe weather brought flooded roadways and flash flood warnings across Southern California ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“During the peak of the event, isolated strong thunderstorms will bring a moderate risk of flash flooding, debris flows, and damaging winds,” the forecast reads. “The stormy pattern will continue and periods of rain are possible through late next week."

Further north, mountain snows are expected throughout the Sierras, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park, and the West Slope of the Sierras above 6000 feet. The advisory runs 10 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Monday, with conditions bringing snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and 1 to 2 feet at the highest peaks.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the National Weather Service warns. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.”

open image in gallery Heavy rains across California threatened flooding along the burn scars left by Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year ( Getty Images )

Ocean conditions are expected to worsen throughout the Central Coast, where rescuers are searching for the missing child.

“Sunday will bring moderate to fresh north to NW winds, moderate seas up to 8 feet, and a rain showers,” the according to the National Weather Service. “A storm will bring strong to near gale force northerly winds Sunday night, quickly building very rough seas by Monday morning.”