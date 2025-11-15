Dad dies and 5-year-old daughter missing after huge waves pull them off beach on California coast
Sheriff and Coast Guard scour the Central Coast as severe weather hammers the state
First responders continued to search Saturday along the Central Coast of California for a five-year-old girl who was swept out to sea the previous afternoon, as inclement weather continues to hammer the Golden State.
Just before 1 p.m. Friday, waves estimated to reach 15 to 20 feet high washed the young girl and her parents into the chilly Pacific waters off Garrapata State Beach in Monterey County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The mother was able to get to shore safely on her own, while the girl’s father was rescued by an off-duty State Parks lifeguard, according to law enforcement officials. He was then taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. The woman remains in stable condition with mild hypothermia.
Officials began searching Friday for the missing child, pausing their operations later that night due to weather and poor visibility conditions. The search resumed Saturday morning, featuring personnel from the sheriff’s office, California State Parks, Cal Fire, and the U.S. Coast Guard, which has deployed a helicopter.
A powerful storm system, strengthened by an atmospheric river, arrived across California beginning Thursday, kicking off the state’s rainy season with widespread showers, heavy winds and hazardous beach conditions.
In Sutter County, just north of Sacramento, a 71-year-old died Friday afternoon when his vehicle was swept off a flooded bridge as he tried to receive a package delivery. By the time emergency crews arrived, his vehicle was fully submerged in Pleasant Grove Creek, CBS News Sacramento reports.
Signage indicated the road was flooded, and the California Highway Patrol urges citizens to “never cross flooded roadways for any reason,” officials told NBC News.
Further south, showers continued to drench Los Angeles, whose downtown saw more rain in the last two days than it gets in a typical month in November.
A flash flood warning was in affect through Saturday afternoon for the burn scars left by the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles earlier this year, though the warnings expired.
The National Weather Service Los Angeles office said on X on Saturday afternoon that rain was decreasing in intensity and coverage, though there was still the potential for “convective showers and thunderstorms this afternoon which could produce localized flooding and debris flow issues.”
The strongest rains of the ongoing storm system are expected Saturday, according to Los Angeles officials.
“During the peak of the event, isolated strong thunderstorms will bring a moderate risk of flash flooding, debris flows, and damaging winds,” the forecast reads. “The stormy pattern will continue and periods of rain are possible through late next week."
Further north, mountain snows are expected throughout the Sierras, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park, and the West Slope of the Sierras above 6000 feet. The advisory runs 10 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Monday, with conditions bringing snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and 1 to 2 feet at the highest peaks.
“Travel could be very difficult,” the National Weather Service warns. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.”
Ocean conditions are expected to worsen throughout the Central Coast, where rescuers are searching for the missing child.
“Sunday will bring moderate to fresh north to NW winds, moderate seas up to 8 feet, and a rain showers,” the according to the National Weather Service. “A storm will bring strong to near gale force northerly winds Sunday night, quickly building very rough seas by Monday morning.”
