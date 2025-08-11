Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Colombian presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay dies two months after being shot at campaign event

Colombian senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay has died

Via AP news wire
Monday 11 August 2025 09:35 EDT
Colombia Hospitalized Senator
Colombia Hospitalized Senator

Colombian conservative senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay died Monday, more than two months after being shot during a campaign rally in western Bogota.

His wife, María Claudia Tarazona, confirmed the 39-year-old's death early Monday.

Uribe Turbay was critically wounded on June 7 during a campaign rally in the country’s capital, suffering gunshot wounds to the head and leg. He underwent emergency surgery and remained hospitalized in intensive care until his death.

A teenage suspect was arrested at the scene, and authorities have since detained several others.

The incident has raised renewed concerns about political violence in the country.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in