Presidential candidate shot and seriously wounded in Colombia, reports say
Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot at a political event in Bogota
A presidential candidate in Colombia has been shot and seriously wounded at an event in Bogota, according to reports.
Miguel Uribe Turbay, a senator, was in critical condition and a suspect has been arrested, the Agence France Presse news agency reported.
The mayor of Bogota, Carlos Galán, was quoted by CNN as saying that Uribe was receiving emergency treatment after being attacked in the Fontibon district on Saturday.
In a statement Colombia’s presidential office condemned the attack.
It said: “The National Government categorically and forcefully rejects the attack that the Senator of the Republic, Miguel Uribe Turbay, was the victim of in recent hours.”
Shocking video and pictures on social media appeared to show Uribe shot while addressing a crowd of people; shocked members of the public running from the scene; a man being held down on the ground by law enforcement officers; and blood smeared on the front of a vehicle.
More follows …
