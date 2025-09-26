Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five students were hospitalized Friday after consuming a “food item” that another student brought to Pinecrest Glades Academy in Miami.

A spokesperson from the Miami-Dade Police Department told The Independent that they responded to a “medical call” at the K-12 charter school around 10 a.m.

“Due to the number of patients, the call was upgraded to a Level One MCI, with a total of five pediatric patients transported to a local hospital,” the spokesperson said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, which is assisting in the investigation, added that the students were “intoxicated and receiving medical attention,” and will not be interviewed until a later time.

“We do not have information as to what was ingested until detectives are able to interview the involved parties,” the Sheriff's Office said.

open image in gallery The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said the hospitalized students were intoxicated after consuming the mystery item ( Google Maps )

Around 11:30 a.m., Glades Academy posted on its Facebook page, writing, “Attention parents: Please check your email for an important message.”

The email, obtained by Local 10, reportedly read, “Some students who consumed it began experiencing adverse reactions, and emergency medical teams were immediately called to provide assistance. Those students are receiving the necessary medical care.”

“Please rest assured that we are taking every necessary step to address this unfortunate situation and to ensure the continued safety of our students,” the email read. “We ask that you take a moment to remind your children of the seriousness of their actions. What may seem like a simple choice can carry very severe consequences, including potential criminal charges and school-related disciplinary measures.”

MDFR confirmed that a sixth patient was assessed at the scene, “but it was unrelated to this incident,” the outlet reported.

The Independent has contacted the Pinecrest Glades Academy for comment.