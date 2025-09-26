NFL to play 3 regular-season games over 5 years in Rio de Janeiro beginning in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NFL will play three regular-season games over five years in Rio de Janeiro beginning in 2026.

The league announced the multiyear commitment Friday as part of its ongoing plan to take international games to new cities around the world.

The NFL already has played twice in Brazil — Green Bay and Philadelphia in 2024; Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 this season — at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo. The league will now expand across the country to the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio.

Detroit, Miami, New England and Philadelphia have international marketing rights in Brazil under the NFL's global markets program, which promotes brand awareness and fandom beyond the United States.

“Building on the success of the games in Sao Paulo, we could not be more excited to play in one of the world’s most iconic cities — Rio de Janeiro,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with our city and state partners in Rio along with the historic Maracana Stadium to deepen our ties to the tens of millions of fans in Brazil and across South America.”

The NFL has played 56 regular-season games internationally, with Frankfurt, London, Mexico City, Munich, Sao Paulo and Toronto hosting games to date. As part of the 2025 International Games and following the opener game in Sao Paulo, Dublin, London, Berlin and Madrid will host games in the coming weeks.

Also in 2026, Australia will host an NFL game for the first time at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the league’s regular-season debut on the continent.

