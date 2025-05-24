Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A record number of travelers will have to brave the bad weather this Memorial Day holiday weekend as rains looks set to drench much of the U.S.

Some 45.1 million people were set to take to the skies, roads and other transportation modes from Thursday to Monday, according to AAA.

Travelers will also have to contend with cooler temperatures and storms across central and eastern U.S., according to forecasters.

"The second half of the Memorial Day weekend looks to be mainly dry but quite cool," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "Watch those flowers and veggies, as there could be a frost in parts of Pennsylvania and upstate New York by Sunday morning, if clouds break and the breeze diminishes."

open image in gallery A record 45.1 million Americans are expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend. But, much of the U.S. will be soaked by thunderstorms ( AFP via Getty Images )

Following a rare May nor’easter and a rainy start to the month, more showers are expected for the Big Apple and the Northeast from Friday to Saturday.

Down the eastern seaboard, families heading to Disney World, Orlando, may need to pack their rain coats.

"Brief but drenching sea breeze thunderstorms are possible over the Florida Peninsula and will generally drift from east to west on a daily basis," Pastelok said.

While much of the Southeast will be quiet, the likelihood of thunderstorms increases for the Gulf, Tennessee Valley, and Plains states, AccuWeather said. Thunderstorms are also expected around Memphis and Kansas City.

open image in gallery Rain could soak large swathes of the U.S. this Memorial Day weekend. ( AccuWeather )

"Fronts bobbing back and forth with mini storm systems moving along will kick off showers and thunderstorms, including severe weather over the Plains," Pastelok said. "Episodes of steady rain are possible farther north from the north-central Plains and farther to the east into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys where the soil is more moist."

The rain will help to east drought conditions in some parched areas, but people camping on oversaturated grounds could see the risk of possibly dangerous flash flooding. Some locations in the central states could see up to 10 inches of rainfall.

Even farther west, thunderstorms could develop as far as the Rockies and New Mexico, and the Northwest will not be totally dry.

open image in gallery New York City was feeling the effects of a rare nor’easter on Thursday. The Northeast will see another storm this weekend ( Getty Images )

However, it’s going to be warm along the West Coast. Temperatures in the interior Northwest are expected to reach the 80s on Sunday and Monday. The Southwest will be even hotter.

"Temperatures should surpass 100 in the deserts each day, while highs well into the 90s are in store for the central and southern part of the interior valley of California," Pastelok said.