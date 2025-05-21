Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are expected to affect at least some Memorial Day weekend sales as retailers like Walmart warn of higher prices.

While the president has lowered taxes on Chinese imports to a minimum of 30 percent from the astronomical 145 percent in April, retailers have warned consumers that they will likely have to pay more for their favorite products due to the increased cost of importing goods.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillion said on the retailer’s earnings call last week, “We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible, but given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure, given the reality of narrow retail margins.” Walmart said it expected to raise prices by the end of May - right around the time of the holiday.

However, Becky Worley, a consumer and technology correspondent for Good Morning America, has explained how retail inventory might determine what discounts stores will provide on one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year.

“Some retailers have stockpiled lots of inventory pre-tariffs. They may be thinking sale,” Worley said.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s tariffs are expected to affect at least some Memorial Day weekend sales as retailers like Walmart warn of higher prices. ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images )

She continued: “Others have had to import during tariffs and are putting mark-ups on products.”

The retail expert, however, said that merchandise affected by the new tariffs, aside from food, will probably not come onto the shelves until later this summer.

“So, this Memorial Day, think about the items you might need in the next six months that could be hit by these price increases,” Worley said.

She continued: “So, whatever you are buying, it’s a good idea to comparison shop, check historical prices and ask yourself, ‘Do you really need to buy?’”

Worley said that Trump’s tariffs have caused “economic whiplash” for retailers. But Trump doesn’t seem that sympathetic to major American companies, telling Walmart to “eat the tariffs.”

open image in gallery Trump doesn’t seem that sympathetic to major American companies, telling Walmart to “eat the tariffs” and threatening the toy maker Mattel with a 100 percent levy. ( Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images )

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain. Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last weekend.

The president added: “Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, “EAT THE TARIFFS,” and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!”

Trump also called out Mattel during recent remarks critical of his tariff plan in the Oval Office, saying that the toy maker said, “‘Well, we're going to go counter, we're going to try going someplace else,’ that's okay.”

"Let him go and we'll put a 100 percent tariff on his toys, and he won't sell one toy in the United States, and that's their biggest market,” Trump added.