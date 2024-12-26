Mega Millions prize soars to $1.15 billion, the highest ever in month of December

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot hit a record-high for the month of December after no winners were selected in their Christmas Eve drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now around $1.15 billion ($516.1 million in cash), the highest-ever amount offered in December. The next drawing is on Friday.

This week marks only the seventh time in history the jackpot has soared past $1 billion. If a winner is drawn this week, they’ll win the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, according to a statement from the organization.

“We know that many people will likely receive tickets to Friday’s drawing as holiday gifts, and what a gift that would turn out to be if you ended up with a ticket worth a $1.15 billion jackpot,” Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement.

open image in gallery The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the holidays – whether Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the Winter Solstice, or any other way people choose to celebrate the season – than by helping fulfill the dreams that come with a prize like this and prizes that will be won at all levels of the game,” he added.

Christmas Eve wasn’t entirely without winners, however. The organization said there were 4,292,338 winning tickets across all non-jackpot prize levels. Four tickets — sold in California, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Wyoming — won the second-tier prize.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, the organization said.

A lottery mystery was also solved this week. This year’s first jackpot winner struck big with a $1.128 billion prize in New Jersey with a ticket purchased in March – however, they didn’t claim the money until this week, according to a statement from the state’s lottery.

The winner, who will receive the prize’s cash value of $537.5 million before taxes, has chosen to stay anonymous.

That prize currently holds the title of fifth-highest jackpot in the lottery’s history. The largest jackpot of $1.602 billion was won by a Florida player last summer.

Mega Millions has labeled 2024 the “most unusual jackpot year.” Only three players have won the jackpot this year, putting 2024 on track to be the first year there have been fewer than five jackpot winners.