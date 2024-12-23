Winner of $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot finally claims prize after nearly a year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nine months after the winning numbers were drawn, the victor of the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history has come forward to claim their prize.

The anonymous winner submitted the $1.128 billion ticket to begin the collection process, NBC New York reports.

The winning ticket, purchased at a ShopRite in Neptune, New Jersey, matched all six numbers: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and the Gold Mega Ball 4. The jackpot also included a two-time multiplier. This historic win marks the largest lottery prize ever awarded in New Jersey and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The ShopRite location that sold the winning ticket has been awarded a $30,000 bonus for facilitating the historic sale.

Richard Saker, CEO of Saker ShopRites, which owns the Neptune location, expressed pride in the store’s role in this significant event. In a press conference, Saker stated, “It’s an amazing thing when you think about how lucky we are to be the store that sold this ticket. It’s 1 in 302 million; that is the chance of winning this lottery.”

Saker announced that the $30,000 commission would be donated to the ShopRite Partners in Caring program, specifically benefiting Fulfill, the local food bank serving Monmouth and Ocean counties.

The winner of the $1.1 billion payout has chosen to remain anonymous ( Getty Images )

“I am very proud to accept this commission check,” he said. “I’m sure the food bank is really going to appreciate this donation.”

This jackpot was the result of a series of rollovers that began in late 2023, eventually building to the March 26 drawing.

Winners in New Jersey have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Although it remains unclear why the winner waited so long to collect their prize, experts often recommend that they take time to consult with legal and financial advisors before coming forward.

“This is a historic moment for the New Jersey Lottery and Mega Millions players nationwide,” said James Carey, the Executive Director of the New Jersey Lottery. “We hope the winner is able to use this incredible fortune to improve their life and the lives of others.”

The unidentified winner manually selected the winning numbers and chose the lump-sum cash payout option of approximately $537.5 million before taxes, NJ.com reports. Under New Jersey state law, enacted in 2020, lottery winners have the right to remain anonymous. The winner has opted to exercise this option, though they were required to verify their identity to lottery officials as part of the claims process.

Back in September, one lucky Texan won a stunning $800 million in the Mega Millions jackpot after buying a ticket at a gas station in Sugar Land.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are just 1 in 302.6 million,