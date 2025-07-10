The US is having its worst year for measles in more than three decades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States is having its worst year for measles in more than three decades.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday the national case count, which is at 1,288, has surpassed 2019, when there were 1,274 cases for the year.

The U.S. almost lost its status of having eliminated the illness in 2019, and that could happen in 2025 if the virus spreads nonstop for 12 months. In 2000, the World Health Organization said measles had been eradicated from the U.S.

This year’s measles outbreaks started five months ago in under-vaccinated communities in West Texas. There have been 27 reported outbreaks this year, according to the CDC.

open image in gallery The United States is having its worst year for measles in more than three decades ( Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images )

Two children in Texas and an adult in New Mexico have died and dozens of people have been sent to the hospital following the outbreaks.

Twelve other states have current confirmed outbreaks of three or more people, including Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Utah. Four other states had outbreaks that have ended.

These outbreaks come at a time when vaccine skepticism is on the rise and childhood vaccination rates have been declining. Measles is a vaccine-preventable illness.

The CDC identified 22 outbreaks in 2019, the largest being two separate clusters in New York. These were linked because measles was spreading through close-knit Orthodox Jewish communities, the CDC said.

open image in gallery The outbreaks come at a time when vaccine skepticism is on the rise and childhood vaccination rates have been declining ( Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images )

It's a similar situation this year, where the measles outbreak in West Texas stemmed from a Mennonite community.

Mennonite churches do not formally discourage vaccination, though more conservative Mennonite communities historically have low vaccination rates and a distrust of government.

open image in gallery The U.S. almost lost its status of having eliminated the illness in 2019, and that could happen in 2025 if the virus spreads nonstop for 12 months ( Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images )

A recent study found childhood vaccination rates against measles fell after the Covid-19 pandemic in nearly 80 percent of the more than 2,000 U.S. counties with available data, including in states with measles outbreaks this year.

In Gaines County, Texas, the epicenter of the Texas outbreak, only 82 percent of kindergarteners were up-to-date with the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.