Breast cancer vaccine breakthrough raises hopes of eradicating disease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A breakthrough breast cancer vaccine has completed Phase one trials, with over 75 percent of participants showing a strong immune response, raising hopes it could help eradicate the disease by 2030.

The vaccine, developed by Anixa Biosciences and the Cleveland Clinic, targets alpha‑lactalbumin, a milk protein linked to aggressive triple-negative breast cancer, to help prevent and treat the disease. That form of cancer is known as the most deadly.

During the first phase of the trial, 35 women, many with triple-negative breast cancer or a genetic risk, received the vaccine. Blood tests showed that more than 75 percent developed a strong immune response, indicated by antibodies on their white blood cells. That improved response can help a person’s immune system identify and destroy cancerous cells.

Side effects of the vaccine were limited to mild injection‑site irritation.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Anixa’s CEO, called the findings “very exciting” in an interview with the New York Post.

open image in gallery Developed by Anixa Biosciences and the Cleveland Clinic, the vaccine targets alpha-lactalbumin, a milk protein associated with aggressive triple-negative breast cancer, to aid in preventing and treating the disease. ( Alamy/PA )

“It’s a very new mechanism and we think that if this works and is able to prevent cancer, then we can perhaps eliminate breast cancer as a disease, just like we’ve done for polio and various other infectious diseases,” Kumar told the outlet.

Phase two is scheduled for next year and will test a larger group of participants and expand testing to additional types of breast cancer.

Unlike vaccines for infections, cancer vaccines face challenges because cancer originates from the body's own cells, making it harder for the immune system to distinguish them. Past attempts often targeted proteins found in both cancerous and healthy tissues, sometimes causing harmful immune responses.

open image in gallery Experts are hopeful that the vaccine’s success in early trials could lead to an eradication of the disease within a decade ( AFP via Getty Images )

Breast cancer cells often contain alpha-lactalbumin, a protein normally only present during pregnancy and breastfeeding. A Cleveland Clinic scientist proposed targeting it in women not planning to have more children 20 years ago, leading to the current vaccine trial.

The US Department of Defense funded the study, but future progress may be affected by budget cuts. Researchers plan to present their results to the agency this year.