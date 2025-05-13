McDonald’s plans to hire 375,000 workers revealed as massive expansion continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald's is planning a massive summer hiring spree as the fast food giant aims to add 375,000 employees to its US restaurants.

The substantial recruitment drive is partly fuelled by an ongoing expansion plan, with the fast-food giant intending to open 900 new locations across the country by 2027, adding to its existing 13,500+ restaurants.

The announcement, made jointly by US Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and McDonald's US President Joe Erlinger at a restaurant near Columbus, Ohio, highlighted the positive economic impact of the initiative.

Ms DeRemer praised McDonald's for "sparking a ripple effect of prosperity," emphasising the company's role in driving investment and setting industry standards for growth. She noted the opportunities provided for workers, whether as a stepping stone to other careers or a pathway for advancement within the company.

open image in gallery McDonald’s is planning to open 900 new locations across the US by 2027 ( Getty Images )

This hiring push surpasses McDonald's previous summer recruitment efforts, notably the 2020 campaign to hire 260,000 workers as restaurants reopened following pandemic-related closures. The current move signals confidence in a projected upswing in US restaurant traffic throughout the year.

In the January-March period, McDonald's U.S. same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — slumped 3.6%. That was the biggest U.S. decline McDonald’s has seen since the pandemic shuttered stores, restaurants, schools and other public spaces in 2020.

McDonald’s said lower- and middle-income consumers, worried about inflation and the economic outlook, cut back on fast food during the January-March period.

But other restaurant operators seem to share its optimism. U.S. restaurants and bars added more than 46,000 jobs in March and April, according to the National Restaurant Association. Chipotle said in February that it hoped to hire 20,000 workers.

Overall hiring also continues to be strong. American employers added 177,000 jobs in April as the job market showed resilience despite the uncertainty caused by President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

McDonald's also used Monday's event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Archways to Opportunity program, which has given tuition assistance, English lessons and career services to more than 90,000 employees. McDonald's said the program has doled out $240 million in tuition assistance alone.

Anamaria Monterroso, an eight-year veteran at McDonald's, said Archways to Opportunity will help her become of the first member of her family to graduate from college. Monterroso is currently working toward her degree in human resources at Colorado Technical University.

“Just because you work in fast food doesn’t mean your dreams end there," Monterroso said.