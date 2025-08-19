Firefighters forced to cut open child’s playground slide to release middle-aged man stuck inside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A crew of Connecticut firefighters was forced to cut open a children’s playground slide to release a middle-aged man stuck inside.

It was an interesting Saturday afternoon for the Town of Vernon Fire Department. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, firefighters and other emergency responders were called to a local elementary school where a 40-year-old man got stuck in a twisty tube slide.

The man was found “feet and head first” in the middle of the slide, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

To get the man out of a slippery, or rather not slippery enough, situation, the fire department had to call for additional manpower and equipment.

open image in gallery A crew of Connecticut firefighters was forced to cut open a children’s playground slide to release a middle-aged man stuck inside ( Town of Vernon Fire Department )

“EMS personnel provided oxygen to the patient who was in extreme discomfort and the hot temperatures were of concern as well,” the fire department said.

To help cool down the inside the slide emergency personnel set up ventilation.

Firefighters were able to take apart the slide and free the man within 30 minutes.

The fire department made sure to document the incident, snapping a photo of the man in a fetal position inside the slide, before pulling him out.

open image in gallery Firefighters were able to take apart the slide and free the man, who was in a fetal position, within 30 minutes ( Town of Vernon Fire Department )

He was evaluated by medical professionals at the playground but refused to go to the hospital for treatment.

“While this is a unique call for service for the fire department, the professionalism shown on scene was exemplary,” the fire department said.

It’s unclear why the man went down the slide in the first place or how he got himself into the situation.

The Independent has reached out to the fire department for more details.

open image in gallery The man was evaluated by medical professionals at the playground but refused to go to the hospital for treatment ( Town of Vernon Fire Department )

Facebook users couldn’t help but make light of the situation.

One person commented on the fire department’s post: “The firefighters were not gunna let that one slide.”

“He's going to wish they left him there. How do you live that down?” another said.

A third wrote: “So curious how he ended up feet and head first…”