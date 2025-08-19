Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Firefighters forced to cut open child’s playground slide to release middle-aged man stuck inside

The man was found ‘feet and head first’ inside the slide, according to the local fire department

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Monday 18 August 2025 23:39 EDT
Comments
A crew of Connecticut firefighters was forced to cut open a children’s playground slide to release a middle-aged man stuck inside
A crew of Connecticut firefighters was forced to cut open a children’s playground slide to release a middle-aged man stuck inside (Town of Vernon Fire Department)

A crew of Connecticut firefighters was forced to cut open a children’s playground slide to release a middle-aged man stuck inside.

It was an interesting Saturday afternoon for the Town of Vernon Fire Department. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, firefighters and other emergency responders were called to a local elementary school where a 40-year-old man got stuck in a twisty tube slide.

The man was found “feet and head first” in the middle of the slide, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

To get the man out of a slippery, or rather not slippery enough, situation, the fire department had to call for additional manpower and equipment.

A crew of Connecticut firefighters was forced to cut open a children’s playground slide to release a middle-aged man stuck inside
A crew of Connecticut firefighters was forced to cut open a children’s playground slide to release a middle-aged man stuck inside (Town of Vernon Fire Department)

“EMS personnel provided oxygen to the patient who was in extreme discomfort and the hot temperatures were of concern as well,” the fire department said.

To help cool down the inside the slide emergency personnel set up ventilation.

Recommended

Firefighters were able to take apart the slide and free the man within 30 minutes.

The fire department made sure to document the incident, snapping a photo of the man in a fetal position inside the slide, before pulling him out.

Firefighters were able to take apart the slide and free the man, who was in a fetal position, within 30 minutes
Firefighters were able to take apart the slide and free the man, who was in a fetal position, within 30 minutes (Town of Vernon Fire Department)

He was evaluated by medical professionals at the playground but refused to go to the hospital for treatment.

“While this is a unique call for service for the fire department, the professionalism shown on scene was exemplary,” the fire department said.

It’s unclear why the man went down the slide in the first place or how he got himself into the situation.

The Independent has reached out to the fire department for more details.

The man was evaluated by medical professionals at the playground but refused to go to the hospital for treatment
The man was evaluated by medical professionals at the playground but refused to go to the hospital for treatment (Town of Vernon Fire Department)

Facebook users couldn’t help but make light of the situation.

One person commented on the fire department’s post: “The firefighters were not gunna let that one slide.”

“He's going to wish they left him there. How do you live that down?” another said.

A third wrote: “So curious how he ended up feet and head first…”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in