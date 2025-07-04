Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Madre Fire has become California’s largest wildfire of the year after it spread to more than 52,000 acres in under 48 hours.

In a historic year of deadly brush fires for the state, the blaze erupted Wednesday afternoon in the remote Los Padres National Forest in San Luis Obispo County, about 120 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Fanned by strong winds and dry vegetation, the fire quickly engulfed 35,000 acres through Wednesday evening before scorching nearly 52,600 acres – an area larger than Washington, D.C. – by 9 p.m. Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

open image in gallery California Wildfires ( Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Madre Fire which has exploded in size in central California )

“The Madre Fire continues to grow,” the U.S. Forest Service warned in a statement Friday morning. “As we approach the holiday weekend, the Madre Fire, the largest of 2025, is a stark reminder of potential dangers.”

Cal Fire officials also pleaded with Americans ahead of the Fourth of July weekend to “celebrate responsibly” and not “turn a joyous holiday into a painful event” by mishandling fireworks, sparking further wildfires.

The Madre Fire was just 10 percent contained Thursday evening with more than 590 firefighting personnel deployed to put out the flames, officials said.

open image in gallery ( Reuters )

It continued to burn Friday morning near State Route 166, which connects the Central Coast to the southern San Joaquin Valley.

A portion of the highway between its intersection with Highway 101 in Santa Maria and the town of New Cuyama has been closed, according to California’s Department of Transportation.

Fifteen evacuation order zones had been issued by Thursday evening, including for small communities near Highway 166, according to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.

open image in gallery Officials warned Friday morning that the Madre Fire continues to grow after ballooning to almost 53,000 acres in under 48 hours ( Cal Fire )

An evacuation warning was put into effect Friday morning in Kern County near the southwest portion of the county line.

More than 200 residents had been evacuated, the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department said. Only three customers remained without electricity Friday morning, according to Poweroutage.us.

Smoke billowed south of the blaze over Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said. It also impacted Kern County to the fire’s northeast, officials said.

The cause of the Madre Fire is still being investigated, as officials grapple with dozens of smaller brush fires smoldering across the state.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

In its latest update, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office said that “the state remains in lockstep with our federal partners,” and had sent “significant air support” and ground crews to try and extinguish the blaze.

The governor has faced a string of highly destructive wildfires this year after the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire and Hughes Fire broke out in Los Angeles in January.

The three fires took more than 30 lives and scorched about 47,000 acres, with the flames being fanned by a fierce windstorm known as the Santa Ana winds.

More than 15,000 structures were destroyed and hundreds of thousands of residents were placed under evacuation orders. The Hughes Fire was spreading at an estimated speed of 23 football fields per minute.

open image in gallery CALIFORNIA INCENDIOS ( AP )

Just days after returning to the White House, Donald Trump visited LA to survey the wildfire damage after threatening to withhold federal assistance from California and accusing the governor of restricting access to state water reserves.

After the Border 2 Fire erupted in San Diego County in late January, officials warned that rains brought another deadly threat: mudslides, flash floods, and debris flows.

Last month, the Mexico Assist Fire had been burning for 12 days and devoured about 26,000 acres before it was discovered on June 19 by fire crews. Cal Fire’s latest status report from June 27 said that the fire was zero percent contained.