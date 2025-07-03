Largest wildfire blaze in California continues to explode in size
A wildfire in a wilderness area of central California has surged in scale, becoming the state's largest blaze this year as dry, hot weather elevates fire risks across the region ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
The Madre Fire, which ignited on Wednesday in southeastern San Luis Obispo County, has rapidly expanded to cover more than 55 square miles (142 square kilometres) of grasslands, with only 5 per cent containment. Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for small communities near State Route 166 as flames advance through hilly terrain towards the Carrizo Plain National Monument, located approximately 45 miles (72 kilometres) east of Santa Maria. This area, about 125 miles (200 kilometres) northwest of Los Angeles, is known for its vast grasslands.
Meteorologist Ryan Kittell of the National Weather Service attributed the fire's rapid spread to summer gusts that typically intensify as evening approaches. "The winds are pretty light during the day, but they do pick up pretty substantially in the afternoon and evening hours," Mr Kittell stated, warning that gusts could reach 40 mph (64 kph) later on Thursday, posing significant challenges for firefighters battling the blaze in sweltering 35 degrees Celsius heat.
Dozens of smaller wildfires are also burning across California. In Southern California, the Wolf Fire, which began on 29 June in Riverside County east of Los Angeles, has charred more than 3.7 square miles (9.5 square kilometres) of dry brush and is now 55 per cent contained.