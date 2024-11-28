Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade live updates: Float order and routes as Jimmy Fallon’s ‘singing’ prompts ‘lip-syncing’ questions
Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo are on the bill to take the stage, following a show by Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has kicked off Thursday morning in New York City with a steady rain that added ponchos and umbrellas to the lineup of balloons, floats and highly anticipated star-studded performances.
The annual holiday tradition features new Spider-Man and Minnie Mouse balloons, zoo and pasta-themed floats, an ode to Big Apple coffee and bagels, a far cry from the parade’s initial incarnation a century ago, which featured floats showing scenes from Mother Goose, Red Riding Hood and other fairy tales.
Who is in the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade line-up this year?
This year’s parade features 17 giant, helium-filled character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups, award-winning singers and actors, and the WNBA champion New York Liberty.
As well as new Spider-Man and Minnie Mouse balloons, zoo and pasta-themed floats, an ode to Big Apple coffee and bagels, there are a bunch of returning favourites, including Bluey, Spongebob Squarepants, Stuart the Minion, Snoopy and Smokey Bear.
Performers include hip-hop’s T-Pain, country duo Dan + Shay, The War and Treaty, The Temptations, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Broadway veteran Lea Salonga, as well as Idina Menzel, Jennifer Hudson, Australian pop icon Kylie, and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo.
“Glow” actor and Macy’s spokesperson Alison Brie is also set to appear.
One new and innovative float spotlights the Rao’s food brand, featuring a knight and a dragon in battle made with actual pasta elements. Another celebrates the Bronx Zoo’s 125th anniversary with representations of a tiger, a giraffe, a zebra and a gorilla.
The full parade line-up can be found here.
So what’s the route for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade?
Many of you may be wondering what the route of the iconic parade will be. Look no further!
Central Park West & 77th Street is the starting point for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, right by the New York Historical Society and the American Museum of Natural History.
From there it moves down to Central Park West, arguably the best place to watch the parade – between West 75th and West 61st Streets – before moving on to Columbus Circle the infamously busy traffic circle located at the intersection of Eighth Avenue, Broadway, 59th Street, and Central Park West.
The parade then moves on to Central Park South & 6th Avenue running along the east side of the park, though there is no viewing along this portion of the parade route.
However, great views can be had along 6th Avenue from 59th to 38th Street, but be sure to avoid the final 4 blocks to 34th Street, which are blocked off for the national television broadcast.
After the 25-block march down 6th Avenue, the Thanksgiving Day Parade hits its final stretch at 34th Street and heads west towards 7th Avenue.
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade finishes in front of Macy's Herald Square on 34th Street between Broadway and 7th Ave.
Kylie Minogue performs in front of Macy’s
Kylie Minogue took the stage at iconic parade in front of the flagship Macy’s store on 34th St in a a stripped, red and black pantsuit - fit for the cold and rainy New York City weather.
She completed her look with bright pink eye shadow.
The legendary Australian singer performed her hit song “Padam Padam” as well as her early noughties smash “Can’t Get You Out of My Hea” – of course.
She’ll be launching her highly-anticipated Tension Tour in 2025, starting on April 19, with Rita Ora as her special guest.
How to watch the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is expected to be like no other.
This year, the iconic event will feature 10 performance groups, 11 marching bands, 17 massive character balloons, 22 floats, 15 historic inflatables, and 700 clowns, as well as appearances from fan favorite stars like Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Ariana Madix, Coco Jones, and Walker Hayes.
Here’s where and how you can watch it!
How to watch the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 28
Hello, welcome and Happy Thanksgiving!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Happy holidays!
The annual parade kicked off Thursday morning in New York City with a steady rain that added ponchos and umbrellas to the lineup of balloons, floats and highly anticipated star-studded performances.
Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo are on the bill to take the stage, following a show by Kylie Minogue.
The Australian pop icon gave a short medley of her hits outside the Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street in Manhattan, including tracks Padam Padam and Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.
Stay tuned for live updates!
