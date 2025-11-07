Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Friends and family have been paying tribute to a three-year-old girl and her grandfather who were among 13 people killed when a fully fueled UPS cargo plane physically lost an engine and crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, after they found themselves “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Louisnes Fedon, and his 3-year-old granddaughter, Kimberly Asa, were gathering metal at a scrapyard near Muhammad Ali International Airport when the MD-11 freighter slammed into the ground shortly after takeoff and exploded.

Fedon, who had previously worked at a UPS warehouse on the perimeter of the airport, was a real bright spot for his colleagues, according to his former manager there.

“What I can say about Lou – everyone knew him as Lou – is that he had the biggest personality,” UPS supervisor Brandon Sorrels told The Independent. “His smile was unmatched.”

Fedon “cared about everyone that he interacted with,” Sorrels continued.

open image in gallery Three-year-old Kimberly Asa and grandfather Louisnes Fedon were killed by a crashing UPS cargo plane as they gathered scrap metal near Louisville, Kentucky's international airport ( GoFundMe )

“And that was a lot of people, on a daily basis,” he said, adding that Fedon “brought a wonderful attitude to work every single day.”

Sorrels recalled Fedon as “an extremely hard worker, and just a pleasure to be around.”

Fedon left behind two adult children and two teenagers, Sheldon and Shayna, according to an online fundraiser set up by a family friend to help support the kids and their mom in the aftermath of their father’s death. It says his passing “has created a sudden and immense void that goes far beyond emotional grief.”

The GoFundMe campaign explains that Fedon was “a major lifeline and support system” for the two, driving them to school in New Albany, Indiana “every single school day.”

It says he shuttled them to “numerous” doctors’ appointments each month, and covered essentials such as their cell phone bills and “other vital daily expenses many of us take for granted.”

“Our main goal is to raise enough to help them purchase a reliable vehicle. This is absolutely critical to ensure Shayna and Sheldon can continue attending school, managing their necessary medical care, and gaining back some essential independence following their father's absence,” the campaign tells prospective donors.

open image in gallery A fully fueled UPS cargo plane crashed Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky, leading to numerous deaths and a shelter-in-place order issued for within 5 miles of the airport ( Getty Images )

Another person who knew Fedon described him to ABC News as “simply an angel on earth,” who “helped raise a whole village.”

In addition to Fedon, a small handful of other victims have been named in the days since the crash.

Michelle Sweets said in a Facebook post that her brother Matt was one of those who died, suffering burns across more than 95 percent of his body. A GoFundMe page established to support his family has so far raised $113,000, far surpassing its stated goal of $10,000.

On Thursday, UPS identified the pilots who were killed on the plane.

"It is with great sorrow that we share the names of the UPS pilots on board UPS Flight 2976. Captain Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt, and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond were operating the flight," UPS said in a statement.

It said the company's “hearts go out to every UPSer who has been impacted and all in our Louisville community – supporting you and ensuring you receive the care and resources you need is our priority."

Truitt's LinkedIn shows that had been flying with UPS since 2021, and had previously worked as an airline captain at SkyWest Airlines and as a flight instructor in New Mexico.

open image in gallery Matt Sweets died after suffering burns across more than 95 percent of his body after a UPS cargo plane crashed near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky ( GoFundMe )

Muhammad Ali International Airport was closed on Tuesday night, but reopened Wednesday morning while search and recovery crews combed the debris for any sign of human remains.

The plane that crashed was carrying 38,000 gallons of fuel and hit two buildings, including the UPS facility where Fedon had worked, as well as a petroleum recycling facility, causing some containers filled with oil to explode at the site.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg visited the crash site and described the scene as "horrific," with "charred, mangled metal" strewn about the impact area.

“You hear people say, ‘Oh, you only see that in the movies,’” Greenberg told reporters. “This was worse than the movies.”

The names of the other victims have not yet been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.