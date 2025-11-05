Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UPS plane crash death toll rises with 16 people still missing

Moment UPS plane crashes into Louisville businesses caught on CCTV
  • The death toll in the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville has risen to nine with 11 injured after the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
  • Emergency crews are searching for 16 people still unaccounted for following the catastrophic crash, which occurred Tuesday evening.
  • The Honolulu-bound MD-11 aircraft, carrying 38,000 pounds of fuel, reached an altitude of 175 feet before sharply falling, damaging at least two businesses on the ground.
  • A shelter-in-place order remains in effect for a quarter-mile radius around the crash site, leading to the closure of Jefferson County Public Schools.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched a full investigation into the cause of the incident, with a 28-person NTSB contingent expected on site.
In full

