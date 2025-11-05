UPS plane crash death toll rises with 16 people still missing
- The death toll in the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville has risen to nine with 11 injured after the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
- Emergency crews are searching for 16 people still unaccounted for following the catastrophic crash, which occurred Tuesday evening.
- The Honolulu-bound MD-11 aircraft, carrying 38,000 pounds of fuel, reached an altitude of 175 feet before sharply falling, damaging at least two businesses on the ground.
- A shelter-in-place order remains in effect for a quarter-mile radius around the crash site, leading to the closure of Jefferson County Public Schools.
- The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched a full investigation into the cause of the incident, with a 28-person NTSB contingent expected on site.