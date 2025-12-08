How a mother is using the skiing World Cup to help find her missing son

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of a 22 year-old who vanished on a Canadian ski slope is hoping to use the Alpine Ski World Cup to find a new lead in her son’s disappearance.

Kathleen Toman’s son Liam disappeared on Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, on February 2, while staying at the tourist hotspot with two of his friends.

He was last seen leaving a bar in the local area on surveillance footage, which showed him heading towards his hotel at around 3 a.m.

According to a website dedicated to finding him, Liam’s wallet was found weeks later, on March 22, as the snow began to melt. However, his whereabouts remain a mystery.

His family has confirmed that he is not considered to be a runaway since his bank account and social media profiles have not been accessed since the night he vanished.

open image in gallery Kathleen Toman handed out wristbands at the Ski World Cup in a fresh bid to find her missing son, Liam ( Liam Toman Website )

“Nobody just vanishes,” his mother told CTV News. “We truly believe somebody does know something.”

Toman handed out wristbands to skiers as the World Cup unfolded on Mont-Tremblant over the weekend, while also hiking the reward for information in the search for Liam. The reward has leapt from $10,000 CAD ($7,245 USD) to $50,000 CAD ($36,000 USD).

At the time of his disappearance, a five-day search involving 100 officers and specialized teams was launched.

The mammoth effort, which is detailed on the Toman website, covered a 500-meter radius surrounding Mont Tremblant and even involved diving teams, which combed nearby bodies of water for clues.

Every vehicle that passed through the area was stopped and given information about the missing 22-year-old, but no trace of him was found.

A poster given to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers describes Liam as 5’11“, 132 lbs, with light brown hair and “blueish gray eyes.”

open image in gallery Liam , 22-years-old, vanished shortly after leaving a bar on Mont-Tremblant ( Liam Toman website )

He was last seen wearing a black and green coat, with black pants and a green sweater, according to the family’s website.

On July 23, which would have been Liam’s twenty-third birthday, his family shared a heartfelt message to their missing loved one.

“It has been over five months, Liam – months of aching, wondering, praying, remembering,” the family wrote. “You are more than the silence, more than the missing.

“You are every sunrise I whisper your name; every silly meme I continue to send you,” the message continues. “Not a day goes by we don’t think of you, our hearts ache not knowing where you are, or what happened.”

Searches for Liam have continued in the months that followed his disappearance, with the family writing in an update that “the likelihood of criminal involvement is now evident in Liam’s disappearance.”

In video footage tracking Liam’s last known movements, he is seen talking to a group of people on the way back to his hotel. The identity of anyone in the group remains a mystery.

Meanwhile, a local resident has launched a petition to improve safety measures in the Mont Tremblant residential village.

So far, the appeal has racked up 3,605 signatures and has called for lighting to be installed in the area along with a surveillance camera system.