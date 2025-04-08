Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An American academic has been arrested in Thailand and charged with insulting the monarchy under the country’s strict treason laws.

Paul Chambers, a prominent lecturer at Thailand's Naresuan University, turned himself in to police in the northern province of Phitsanulok on Tuesday, after a warrant for his arrest was issued last week.

The warrant followed a complaint filed by the army, which accused Chambers of violating Section 112 of Thailand’s penal code, in a written introduction to an article in October 2024.

That law states that anyone found guilty of defaming, insulting or threatening the king, queen, heir apparent or regent shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 15 years.

According to Akarachai Chaimaneekarakate, advocacy lead for the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Centre and part of Chambers’ legal team, Chambers has been accused of publishing a blurb on Singapore’s Institute of Southeast Asian Studies website in connection with an webinar in October 2024 about military changes.

open image in gallery Paul Chambers, an American academic, has been arrested in Thailand and charged with insulting the monarchy under the country’s strict treason laws ( Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Centre )

“He denied all charges. He neither wrote nor published the blurb on the website,” the advocate said.

Alongside lese majeste, the crime of insulting a monarch or other ruler, Chambers is also facing charges under Thailand’s Computer Crimes Act.

On Tuesday, the center said that Chambers had been denied bail twice, forcing him to be put behind bars immediately, but that his lawyers were appealing.

Chambers holds a PhD in political science from Northern Illinois University, and is well-known in academic circles as a commentator on civil-military relations and democracy in Asia, with a special focus on Thailand. He has lived in Thailand since 1993.

Many of his articles appear on the center’s website.

open image in gallery Student-led, anti-government protests in 2020 called for the abolition of the law – known as Section 112 – but resulted in 279 people being charged with lese-majeste in the years since ( EPA )

Thai royalists consider the monarchy sacrosanct, and public discussion of the law has for decades been a taboo issue, with dozens of people jailed for perceived insults of the crown.

Student-led, anti-government protests in 2020 called for the abolition of the law, but resulted in 279 people being charged with lese-majeste in the years since. Foreigners are rarely prosecuted, however.

According to Reuters, the U.S. State Department said it was aware and concerned about the arrest of an American citizen.

"We regularly urge Thai authorities, both privately and publicly, to protect freedom of expression in accordance with Thailand's international obligations," a spokesperson said.

Reuters contributed to this report.