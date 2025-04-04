Prominent American academic facing rare Thai royal insult charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Thai court has issued an arrest warrant for an American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy, a rare use of the country's "lese majeste" law against a foreigner.

The army filed the charges, including violations of the computer crimes act, against Paul Chambers, a lecturer at Thailand's Naresuan University.

The arrest warrant was issued on Monday – according to the document seen by Reuters – a letter sent by police to the university informing it of the move.

Reuters verified its authenticity with a police source and Chambers' lawyer, Wannaphat Jenroumjit, from Thai Lawyers For Human Rights, who said Chambers would report to police in Phitsanulok, northern Thailand, on Tuesday.

The police source said the charges related to an article that Chambers posted online last year. Wannaphat said she did not know the reason for the charges.

open image in gallery Some foreigners have been jailed on lese majeste charges in the past, but the vast majority have been Thai ( Getty Images )

Thai police declined to comment, and the U.S. embassy did not have any immediate comment. A spokesperson for the Thai government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thailand has one of the world's harshest lese majeste laws, setting jail terms of up to 15 years for anyone convicted of defaming, insulting or threatening King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his close family.

Since student protests began in 2020, calling for abolition of the law and for discussion that had been off-limits in the country for decades, 278 people have been charged under the law, according to data compiled by Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

Some foreigners have been jailed on lese majeste charges in the past, but the vast majority have been Thai.

Veteran Bangkok-based human rights activist Phil Robertson, director of Asia Human Rights and Labour Advocates, called the move "an astonishing and outrageous assault on academic freedom that will have a serious chilling effect on international studies in Thailand".

"The Thai government claims it wants to be a regional leader in education, but then it takes this kind of ill-advised step that will drive away international researchers and lecturers," he said.