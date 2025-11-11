Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “charismatic” and “loving” college soccer star has died following a horror crash that left her in a coma.

Cal State Fullerton student Lauren Turner, 19, was hit by a box truck while riding an e-scooter off campus on 27 September alongside teammate Ashlyn Gwynn. The pair was found by officers in the street with “significant, life-threatening” injuries, according to local media.

Turner suffered severe head trauma and battled her injuries in the ICU for nearly six weeks, but passed away on 7 November, the college announced on Monday.

Tributes have flooded in for the “funny” and “amazing” defensive midfielder, who teammates said had an “immeasurable” impact on the Titans women’s soccer program.

In a statement, the team said, "Lauren was the funniest, most charismatic, and loving teammate you could ever ask for. She was the first to celebrate other people's wins.

“She is the true definition of an amazing person. She always carried herself with compassion, kindness, and happiness. The impact she made on the Titans women's soccer program is immeasurable. She will be dearly missed by everyone but forever remembered by her Titan family.

“We love you Lauren, our No. 5 Forever.”

Tributes have flooded in for the beloved soccer star ( Christopher Turner/GoFundMe )

More than $104,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe to support Turner’s family following the crash. Posting on the fundraiser after her death, her father, Christopher Turner, paid loving tribute to his “beloved” daughter.

“Lauren approached everything she did with heart and joy,” he wrote. “She was funny, full of life, and had a gift for making people laugh and feel at ease. Her laughter was a reflection of the joy God placed in her heart.

“As a dedicated soccer player, she was known for her encouragement, determination, and the way she lifted up those around her. Her teammates and coaches have shared countless stories of her positivity, humor, competitiveness, and leadership - reminders of the light she carried both on and off the field.

“As her family, we always knew the goodness and light that shone within her, but to hear others speak of it affirms what a true blessing she was to everyone who knew her.

“Please continue to keep us in your prayers as we begin to walk this difficult path without our precious baby girl. Lauren is now our angel in heaven, watching over us.”

Turner had played ten games for the Titans this season and played a “big part” in the team’s unbeaten run, according to her coaches. The talented defender had played in 30 career games and scored her first collegiate goal at home against UC Riverside last year.