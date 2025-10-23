Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Four members of softball team found dead from drug overdoses inside Southern California home

Three men and one woman, all reportedly in their late 20s and early 30s, were discovered Tuesday morning by a friend

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 23 October 2025 08:09 EDT
Comments
A police investigation has been launched after four members of a California softball team were found dead from apparent drug overdoses inside an Orange County apartment.

Three men and one woman, all reportedly in their late 20s and early 30s, were discovered Tuesday morning by a friend, who called law enforcement.

Officers from Fullerton police and fire department responded to the scene and confirmed the deaths.

“On October 21 2025, at approximately 11:01 a.m., the Fullerton Police Department’s Communication Center received a 9-1-1 call from a male reporting that four of his friends had overdosed and were not breathing,” a statement from Fullerton Police said.

“Fullerton Police Officers and Fullerton Fire personnel responded to the 100 block of W. Wilshire Avenue, where they located what appeared to be four deceased adults inside the residence,” the force added.

A police investigation has been launched after four members of a California softball team were found dead from apparent drug overdoses inside an Orange County apartment (Getty Images)

Police have launched a death investigation, and said there is no threat to the public.

Officers collected evidence from the apartment and have also searched cars. The type of drug that caused the alleged overdoses has not been confirmed.

Another friend of the four told KTLA that they were on the same softball team and had gone to the apartment to hang out with another teammate.

Speaking to the outlet, residents described the incident as “heartbreaking and sad.”

“Usually downtown Fullerton is a safe environment, with families coming out here for happy hour – that’s the reason why we were out here,” neighbor William Gomez told the outlet. “To hear news like this in our community… It’s disturbing.”

“It’s such a tragedy, and to know that they were so young,” added another resident, who did not wish to be named.

The Independent has contacted the Fullerton Police Department for any updates on the investigation.

