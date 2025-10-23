Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police investigation has been launched after four members of a California softball team were found dead from apparent drug overdoses inside an Orange County apartment.

Three men and one woman, all reportedly in their late 20s and early 30s, were discovered Tuesday morning by a friend, who called law enforcement.

Officers from Fullerton police and fire department responded to the scene and confirmed the deaths.

“On October 21 2025, at approximately 11:01 a.m., the Fullerton Police Department’s Communication Center received a 9-1-1 call from a male reporting that four of his friends had overdosed and were not breathing,” a statement from Fullerton Police said.

“Fullerton Police Officers and Fullerton Fire personnel responded to the 100 block of W. Wilshire Avenue, where they located what appeared to be four deceased adults inside the residence,” the force added.

A police investigation has been launched after four members of a California softball team were found dead from apparent drug overdoses inside an Orange County apartment ( Getty Images )

Police have launched a death investigation, and said there is no threat to the public.

Officers collected evidence from the apartment and have also searched cars. The type of drug that caused the alleged overdoses has not been confirmed.

Another friend of the four told KTLA that they were on the same softball team and had gone to the apartment to hang out with another teammate.

Speaking to the outlet, residents described the incident as “heartbreaking and sad.”

“Usually downtown Fullerton is a safe environment, with families coming out here for happy hour – that’s the reason why we were out here,” neighbor William Gomez told the outlet. “To hear news like this in our community… It’s disturbing.”

“It’s such a tragedy, and to know that they were so young,” added another resident, who did not wish to be named.

The Independent has contacted the Fullerton Police Department for any updates on the investigation.