Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Investigators are still working to determine how an electrical fire sparked on the One Henry Hudson cargo ship at the the Port of Los Angeles as firefighters work to fully contain the blaze.

The fire broke out late on Friday night, spreading throughout its lower decks and torching cargo containers. Fears that the flames would consume and burn hazardous materials stored on the ship, a shelter-in-place order was put in effect for neighborhoods near the port.

By Saturday morning, the shelter-in-place order had been lifted, and the One Henry Hudson was moved away from the port to prevent the flames from potentially spreading from the ship. Firefighters continued to battle the blaze throughout the day.

The Port of Los Angeles issued an update on Saturday afternoon announcing that the fire had been "substantially contained" and that work restrictions at the port had been lifted. Ships outfitted with firehoses continue to spray down the burning vessel throughout the day.

Shortly after the fire broke out, the 23 crew members aboard the vessel were evacuated. No injuries or fatalities were reported among the crew.

open image in gallery Firefighters battle a blaze that broke out on the One Henry Hudson cargo ship on Friday night. The fire has been ‘substantially contained,’ according to the Port of Los Angeles, and a shelter-in-place order issued around midnight on November 21 has been lifted

Initial estimates suggested that the fire had consumer approximately 40 containers on the ship, according to the New York Times. But LAFD fire captain Adam VanGerpen told the Times later that count had raised to approximately 100 containers.

More than 180 firefighters were dispatched to assist with the blaze.

“Many of our fire boats are out there. They are trying to cool down this vessel,” VanGerpen said during a press conference.

The nearby Vincent Thomas Bridge was temporarily shut down in the early morning hours on Saturday, but it has since been reopened.

Firefighters first responded to the ship fire around 6:30pm on Friday night. Just before 8pm, an explosion on the ship's mid-deck affected power on the ship.

Because of the hazardous materials in the ship’s hold, firefighters had to board the ship in protective suits and oxygen masks while carrying their usual firefighting gear.

open image in gallery A ship equipped with a fire hose douses the One Henry Hudson cargo ship at the Port of Los Angeles. A fire broke out in the ship’s lower decks around 6:30pm on November 21

The nature of the hazardous materials on board the ship have not been detailed in reports from the LAFD or the Port of LA.

Around midnight, all of the firefighters aboard the ship were ordered off due to the potential for toxic fumes if the fire burned the hazardous materials on the vessel. A shelter-in-place order was announced around the same time.

“Get inside IMMEDIATELY and close all windows and doors. Turn off air conditioning/heating. Bring all people and pets to an inside room until you receive more instructions,” the fire department said in an alert.

As the incident was unfolding, LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom made statements on social media and through representatives saying they were aware of the fire and were monitoring the situation through the officials on the scene.

The ship was later towed away from the port, where firefighting efforts resumed. VanGerpen told the Times that those efforts would continue until salvage crews arrived to begin working on the ship.

The One Henry Hudson was sailing under a Panamanian flag and had arrived at the port after departing from Tokyo, according to VesselFinder.