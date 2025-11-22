Six crew members missing after ship catches fire at Los Angeles port

An explosion occurred mid-deck on a burning ship at a port in Los Angeles on Friday evening, disrupting power and crane operations, while six crew members remained unaccounted for, the fire department said.
Hazardous materials were identified in several bays, and firefighters were fully encapsulated and using self-contained breathing apparatus in the blaze at San Pedro port, the department said.
More follows
