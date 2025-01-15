Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While the Southern California fires have ravaged more than 40,000 acres, some of Los Angeles’ most popular theme parks are walking a fine line between taking care of employees and resuming activities.

Many theme parks closed last as the fires raged and left at least 25 dead. Now, many including Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Universal Studios in Hollywood have reopened signaling a rare glimpse of a partial return to normality.

So far, Disneyland has been spared by the ferocious flames and could remain intact as it stands roughly 50 miles away from the hardest hit area of the Pacific Palisades.

On Friday, The Walt Disney Company announced it would be donating $15 million toward initial and immediate response as well as crucial rebuilding efforts.

“As this tragedy continues to unfold, The Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said.

The destroyed Bunny Museum was one of many key LA landmarks to perish in the Southern California wildfires ( AP )

The Independent contacted Disneyland Anaheim for comment.

Alternatively, Universal Hollywood, which sits west of Glendale and is surrounded by the deadly Hurst Fire, the Eaton Fire and the Palisades Fire, opened again on Friday and resumed normal operating hours.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to those impacted by the recent and ongoing fires, as well as our deepest appreciation to the first responders for their valiant and ongoing efforts during this difficult time,” the park said in announcing its reopening.

The Independent contacted Universal Studios Hollywood for comment.

Other resorts include the Six Flags Magic Mountain resort, which is located roughly 10 miles north of the Hurst Fire, is open. That park is open Thursday through Monday.

Knott’s Berry Farm, in Buena Park, remains open. The park is offering discounted entry rates for full-time fire and law enforcement personnel including EMTs.