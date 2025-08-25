Two elderly women rescued from remote cabin hot tub after girls trip goes dangerously wrong

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two elderly women narrowly survived a "girls trip" cabin weekend after they almost drowned in a hot tub.

According to the Wolfe County, Kentucky Search and Rescue Team, emergency crews were called to the cabin around 8:40 pm on Friday, August 22 to respond to a report of unresponsive seniors.

Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team Chief John May told USA TODAY that four women in their 80's were having a cabin weekend together near Red River Gorge — approximately 70 miles southwest of Lexington — when they entered the hot tub.

"Things turned sideways," May told the outlet, when the women tried to exit the hot tub.

He said that, due to pre-existing medical conditions, two of the women were unable to get out of the hot tub. Because they couldn't exit the hot tube, they overheated and then fell unconscious.

One of the two conscious women stayed in the hot tub to keep her friends' heads above the water, and the other went to dial 911 for help.

When rescuers arrived, they found two the two conscious women had managed to pull the other two out of the water.

Once out of the water, one of the women was partially responsive, but the other "was completely unresponsive and in critical condition."

"The more critical patient was taken to a shower, where cold water, along with ice were applied. Ice and cold compresses were also applied to the less critical patient, but ultimately, she was moved outside to be cooled by a water hose," May said.

The seniors were kept in "cold-water immersion" for more than twenty minutes before they were transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

According to May, both of the seniors were released from the hospital the following day and both were in good condition.

It's unclear if the women were locals or were visiting from outside Kentucky.

While hot tubs are relaxing, spending too much time in them can be dangerous for anyone, but especially individuals with heart and other medical conditions, children, or the elderly.

"The recommended maximum immersion time is between 15-30 minutes," agency officials said in a statement. "Ensure you are capable of exiting the hot tub once you enter, especially if you have any sort of disability. Hyperthermia and Heatstroke can be fatal, and this story could have ended much differently without the quick thinking of all those involved with this rescue."

Hyperthermia occurs when the body's temperature rises to 104 degrees.