Two people were killed and a third was left unresponsive after a barge collided with a sailboat carrying participants of a youth sailing program in the water off Miami Beach, officials said.

An “active water emergency” unfolded in Biscayne Bay off Miami Beach around 11:15 a.m. Monday as a sailboat carrying five children and one adult was struck by a barge and capsized, Miami Beach Fire Rescue officials said, according to NBC Miami.

The children on board were between the ages of eight and 12 and were sailing with a woman believed to be their camp counselor, Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said.

Those aboard the sailboat were participating in a program through the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation, the Miami Yacht Club said.

“At this time, details are still emerging, and we are actively gathering all available facts,” the yacht club said in a statement. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved, and we are working closely with the appropriate authorities and organizations to understand the situation fully.”

Divers and rescue crews from several agencies pulled the six occupants from the water, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Two people later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital, while another victim was left “unresponsive,” U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Authorities have not shared the ages of the victims.

Three of the children were initially reported as hospitalized in critical condition. One of the children and the adult were reportedly in stable condition, while another child was evaluated at the scene.

A nine-year-old boy participating in the youth sailing program, Enzo, witnessed the terrifying crash from the shore.

“Everyone else was in the water, but the second it happened, they called everyone to go back to the shore,” he told Local 10.

He said the incident unfolded during the first week of the summer camp.

Footage from Local 10’s chopper showed medics performing chest compressions on at least one victim, while multiple divers were in the water.

Marine crews from Miami Beach Fire Rescue, Miami Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the Miami Beach Police Department and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office were at the scene.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates...