Streamer Kai Cenat gifts a home and car to mother and son after they were evicted

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat gifted a fully-furnished home and car to a mother and son after they were served a 45-day eviction notice, according to a report.

The heartwarming gesture came as Cenat, 23, was in the midst of “Mafiathon 3” -- a 30-day 24/7 livestream raising money to build a school near Lagos, Nigeria, AfroTech reported.

While streaming Sunday, Cenat and fellow content creator MDMotivator surprised a mother, Karetta, and her son, Reuben, with a new home after they were slapped with an eviction notice.

Emotional footage shows the streamers asking the mother and son to remove blindfolds, only to reveal a home with a red ribbon on its front entrance.

A choir begins to sing as Karetta cries and hugs her son. MDMotivator then asks the pair if they would like to take a look inside.

Streamer Kai Cenat gave away a fully furnished home and a car during a marathon live stream over the weekend ( Getty Images )

The pair were left speechless by the beautifully furnished home. The streamers then told them this was not their actual home, as they did not want to stream their new address for safety reasons. However, their new place was said to be similarly furnished, according to the stream.

“God bless you, God bless you,” Karetta said. She later told Cenat: “You stepped up and you stepped out, and you didn’t let nothing hold you back and you continue to do God’s work.”

Shortly before being surprised with a new home, Karetta was gifted a van – which will be fully insured by State Farm for a year, the streamers said.

The new car will help Karetta continue to grow her transportation business. The mom transports women and children to visit their loved ones in prison.

“I had a loved one in prison, and we couldn’t see each other for about seven months. So I decided, ‘Hey, let me help somebody else get to their destination to see their loved one,’” Karetta said on the stream.

Her son, Reuben, was also gifted a PC by the streamers.

“When you give back, it keeps you grounded… it reminds you of like how grateful people are for the little things and the big things,” Cenat said during the stream, according to the report.

“Sometimes being a certain level you tend to like lose touch a little bit of like certain things, ‘cause of being so blessed, but like when you do give back it’s like ‘D***, you really should be grateful,’” he continued.

“I’m grateful today. This is the best start to a day that we’ve had this whole month,” he added.