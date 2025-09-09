Mystery grows after man who won $100k from Youtuber for good deed found hog-tied in his burned out SUV

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A heartwarming viral moment has taken a bizarre turn after a Detroit man who was gifted $100,000 from a famous YouTuber claimed he was kidnapped, beaten, and nearly killed just weeks later.

Curtis Dixon’s life changed last month when he was approached outside American Jewelry and Loan in the city by a man pretending to be blind.

The 60-year-old was there to pawn his wedding ring so he could get his lights turned back on, but he took a moment to help the stranger.

"I’ll have a couple bucks when I come out here. I’m going to pawn my wedding ring man," he said. "My lights were shut off yesterday. Yeah I’ll give you a couple bucks."

What he didn’t know was that the “blind man” was actually influencer Zach Dereniowski, better known as MD Motivator, who rewards good deeds with life-changing gifts.

That day, Dereniowski handed a stunned Dixon $1,000 in cash. In a second video posted to Dereniowski’s TikTok page, Dixon is seen receiving more money raised from supporters around the world ultimately amounting to $100,000.

“We need more people like Curtis in this world,” Dereniowski said at the time. “Everyone can do these small acts because the small acts are what matters. That’s where all this money came from. Everyone that had a small amount to give wanted to give to you because they felt your heart.”

Dixon was overwhelmed with the generosity shown to him.

“I keep asking him why. Why did you help me? Because god told me to help you,” he said after being given the money. “First and foremost. I would do it for you, I would do it for anybody else.”

But the fairytale didn’t last long.

Last Monday, Dixon was allegedly discovered hog-tied in his burned out SUV on Detroit’s east side.

He claimed he had been kidnapped after meeting someone near Mt. Elliot and Nevada, forced to withdraw money from several ATMs, assaulted, tied up, and left in the vehicle as it went up in flames, sources told FOX2.

The same sources, however, say there are inconsistencies in Dixon’s story.

This week, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) took over the case from Detroit Police, investigating possible arson, kidnapping, and extortion, FOX2 reported.

Sources told the outlet that Dixon is now ‘lying low’ at an unknown location.