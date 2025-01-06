Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to resign in the next few days: report
Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation this week, according to reports.
The Canadian Prime Minister, 53, may step down as early as Monday vacating the position of the head of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office, a source told Reuters and the Globe and Mail.
His departure would leave the party without a leader at a time when polls show the Liberals trailing the official opposition party. If he vacates, an election in Canada must be held by late October.
Sources told the Globe and Mail that they did not know definitely when Trudeau would announce his plans to leave but said they expect it would happen before an emergency meeting of Liberal legislators on Wednesday.
Trudeau has been under increasing pressure to resign, with more members of his party reportedly joining the effort to force him out after his deputy prime minister resigned and concerns about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs increase.
In mid-December, Chrystina Freeland, the deputy prime minister and head of finance, unexpectedly resigned citing disagreements over the handling of Trump’s suggested 25 percent tariffs on the country – an issue that could damage the economy of both countries.
The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters, but his regularly published schedule for Monday said he would participate virtually in a cabinet committee meeting on Canada-U.S. relations.
It remains unclear whether Trudeau will leave immediately or stay on as prime minister until a new Liberal leader is selected, the Globe and Mail added.
