Canada's finance minister resigns as Prime Minister Trudeau deals with declining popularity
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, long Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s most powerful minister, has announced she is resigning from the Cabinet
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, long Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's most powerful minister, announced Monday she was resigning from the Cabinet, as Trudeau deals with declining popularity.
Freeland, who also was deputy prime minister, said Trudeau had told her Friday that he no longer wanted her to serve as finance minister and that he offered her another role in the Cabinet.
But she said in her resignation letter to the prime minister that the only “honest and viable path” was to leave the Cabinet.
“For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada,” Freeland said.