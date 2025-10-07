Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Officials investigating the cause of the huge blaze that reduced the $1.5 nillion beachfront home of a South Carolina judge to smouldering embers on Saturday morning have said they do not believe arson played a part.

“At this time, there is no evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set,” State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel said in a statement about the fire at the home of Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein in the luxury Jeremy Cay gated community at Edisto Beach.

“SLED agents have preliminarily found there is no evidence to support a pre-fire explosion,” Keel added, suggesting his team believe the fire was the result of a domestic accident.

open image in gallery The remains of Judge Diane Goodstein’s beachfront home as seen in aerial footage broadcast on local news ( WCBD NEWS 2 )

The chief said his investigation is still ongoing and urged the public to “exercise good judgement and not share information that has not been verified.”

Goodstein, 69, was out walking her dogs when the disaster unfolded, but her husband, former Democratic State Sen. Arnold Goldstein, 81, their son and another person were at home and had to escape the flames via an upstairs window and balcony.

The trio were subsequently rescued from a marshy area nearby by emergency services personnel in kayaks, who took them to hospital for treatment of the injuries sustained. One of the party had to be air-lifted due to the extent of their wounds.

The justice told reporters on Monday she was “alright” but otherwise said only that she was “happy to direct you to a court administrator” for further questions about the fire.

Her colleague, South Carolina Chief Justice John Kittredge, had told local media over the weekend that the blaze began with an “apparent explosion.”

open image in gallery The $1.5 million Edisto Beach property ablaze on Saturday morning ( St. Paul’s Fire District/Facebook )

The incident quickly attracted unfounded speculation that it might have been set deliberately by someone with a political motive, given that Judge Goodstein issued a controversial ruling against Donald Trump’s administration last month.

New York Democratic Congressman Daniel Goldman, for one, raised that concern in a post on X/Twitter in which he tagged White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and warned: “MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein… Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this??”

Miller responded angrily to the post, calling it “deeply warped and vile” and “libelous madness.”

The case presided over by Judge Goodstein in September concerned whether or not her state should hand over sensitive voter registration documents to the federal government.

The Department of Justice had requested that South Carolina officials turn over the personal data of more than 3.3 million voters, revealing their names, addresses, birthdates, driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of their Social Security numbers.

open image in gallery Circuit Court Judge Goodstein recently ruled against the Trump administration, provoking unfounded speculation that the disaster might have been caused by arson ( South Caroline Courts )

The administration was seeking to compare the information with a separate database in order to root out alleged illegal immigrants it suspected were being unlawfully permitted to cast votes in state elections.

Judge Goodstein reportedly received multiple death threats after ruling in favor of the plaintiff – local voting rights activist Anne Crook – a decision that put her at odds with Trump and her state’s Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who said the circuit court was “wrong” to place itself in the way of the government and filed an emergency petition to overturn the verdict.

The South Carolina Supreme Court duly sided with McMaster, dropping Goodstein’s temporary restraining order in a six-page opinion on September 11.