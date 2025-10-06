Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A South Carolina judge has spoken out after her $1.5 million home was destroyed in a suspected “explosion” at the weekend.

A huge fire broke out at a beach house belonging to Judge Diane Goodstein in Edisto Beach Saturday, burning it to the ground and forcing her family to jump out of the window to safety.

Goodstein, 69, confirmed to reporters that she was was “alright” following the devastating blaze. Goodstein told the Daily Mail she was “happy to direct you to a court administrator” if they had any further questions about the fire.

open image in gallery Judge Goodstein’s home was reportedly valued at $1.55 million before it burnt down ( St. Paul’s Fire District/Facebook )

The judge’s husband, former Democrat state senator Arnold Goodstein, was forced to jump from a first floor window to escape the inferno. He suffered multiple broken bones in the process and his son, Arnold Goodstein III, was rushed to hospital.

According to South Carolina Chief Justice John Kittredge, the fire was caused by an “apparent explosion.”

“Judge Goodstein was walking on the beach when the fire started,” he said. “Her husband, Arnie, was in the house with children and perhaps grandchildren. The family had to escape by jumping from a window or balcony. I'm told there were injuries from the fall, such as broken legs.”

“Arnie's injuries may have been the most serious, for he was airlifted to the hospital,” he added.

open image in gallery The remains of the Goodsteins' home as seen in aerial footage broadcast on local news ( WCBD NEWS 2 )

The fire took place on Saturday, almost a month after Goodstein prevented Donald Trump’s Department of Justice from handing over the personal data of 3.3 million South Carolinian voters.

The administration had hoped to use the voter registration data - which included names, birth dates, addresses, driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of social security numbers - to arrest illegal immigrants.

The September 2 ruling - for which Judge Goodstein had reportedly received multiple death threats - was later overturned when South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster filed an emergency petition to the state’s Supreme Court.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are ongoing and they have yet to rule out arson.

open image in gallery Judge Diane Goodstein in court ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

St. Paul's Fire District described the challenge of tackling the fire and the rescue effort in a post on Facebook.

“This area is located on a barrier island with significant challenges such as limited water supply and tight areas,” the statement said.

“The first arriving crews worked flawlessly together to ensure the safety of the occupants which escaped via jumping from and elevated first floor. Due to the remoteness and layout of the lot, the occupants had to be rescued from the backyard via kayaks and brought to Colleton County EMS where they received medical aid.

“Your SPFD prides itself on producing adequate water supply in remote areas and delivery the best possible service to all of its citizens and surrounding neighborhoods. Strong work by all.”