Former US attorney Jessica Aber’s cause of death is revealed by authorities

Authorities have revealed the cause of death of former U.S. attorney Jessica Aber after she was found dead in her Virginia home at the weekend.

Aber, 43, was found Saturday at around 9:20 a.m. and likely died of “natural causes,” according to Alexandria Police Department, who issued a statement Monday.

At this time, detectives have found no evidence suggesting that her death was anything other than natural causes,” the statement said. “The investigation is ongoing, and the case will remain open until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) returns a final ruling on the cause and manner of death.”

“We urge the public to respect the privacy of Ms. Aber's family during this time of loss. Any further updates regarding the cause and manner of death should be directed to the OCME,” police added.

The medical examiner’s office had not examined Aber as of Monday morning, according to reports. A family friend told NBC News that she may have died because of a long-standing medical issue.

Former U.S. attorney Jessica Aber, pictured in December 2023, likely died of ‘natural causes,’ Alexandria Police Department said in a statement. The career federal prosecutor was found at home Saturday morning. ( Getty Images )

Aber, a career federal prosecutor, oversaw significant legal cases for the Justice Department, including those securing convictions for an MS-13 gang leader, the former governor of Virginia and more.

She began her career in the Eastern District of Virginia in 2009, serving as an assistant U.S. attorney before becoming counsel to the assistant attorney general for the criminal division in 2015. One year later, she became deputy chief of the criminal division for the district court.

In 2021, Aber became the third woman to be confirmed to lead the Eastern District of Virginia’s office after being nominated by Biden.

Colleagues described Aber as an “unmatched” leader who was deeply committed to seeking justice. Some told the Washington Post she was detail-oriented and often sat in the courtroom gallery for major trials or hearings.

Aber resigned from her position as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia as President Donald Trump took office.

U.S. Attorney Erik Seibert, who currently heads the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement that he was “heartbroken beyond words” to learn of Aber’s passing,

“She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard,” Seibert said