Liveupdated

Trump blames ‘employee’ for Signalgate and ‘billionaires on left’ for Tesla attacks in Newsmax interview: Live

President suggests no punishment for security officials over blunder that saw Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg added to highly-sensitive group chat on Yemen airstrikes by mistake

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad
Wednesday 26 March 2025 05:06 EDT
Comments
Donald Trump says no apology necessary for Signalgate as Mike Waltz breaks silence

President Donald Trump has said National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has no need to apologize for the alarming security breach in which he inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic, to a Signal group chat discussing upcoming military action.

During an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday night, Trump attempted to shift the blame towards an unnamed “lower level” White House employee instead, despite Waltz himself saying he takes “full responsibility” for the disaster.

The administration has been under fire since it emerged on Monday that senior officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, reportedly discussed a highly-sensitive operation targeting Houthi positions in Yemen.

Hegseth – like Waltz, facing calls for his resignation from Democrats – called Goldberg a “deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist”.

Two members of the chat, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday and were extensively grilled on the breach.

It has since been reported that members of the Signal group partied with the president at a $1-million-a-seat fundraising dinner at Mar-a-Lago hours after the successful bombing raid took place.

Recommended

Top story: Trump shifts blame for Signalgate texts onto ‘lower level’ mystery employee

Good morning!

Donald Trump has shifted the blame for a major security blunder in which details of U.S. military operations in Yemen were leaked to a journalist on a secret group chat to an unidentified “lower level” White House employee that worked for his National Security Adviser Michael Waltz.

Trump offered the new theory in an interview on Newsmax Tuesday evening on how Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, ended up on the Signal group chat in which the top-secret plans were discussed.

“What it was, we believe, is somebody that was on the line with permission, somebody that was with Mike Waltz, worked for Mike Waltz at a lower level, had, I guess, Goldberg's number or called through the app, and somehow this guy ended up on the call,” the president said.

Uh huh.

Here’s more from Mike Bedigan.

Trump shifts blame for Signalgate texts onto ‘lower level’ mystery employee

In an interview with Newsmax, Trump offered a new theory on how journalist Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic ended up on a Signal group chat with senior officials discussing bombing plans in Yemen earlier this month
Joe Sommerlad26 March 2025 08:50

The Signal chat blunder has shaken Washington. Except in the White House where it’s brushed off

One day after the revelation of a shocking security breach from top Trump administration officials, the White House is digging in and hoping it can convince Americans to dismiss the unprecedented lapse as media-driven partisan squabbling even as Democrats are calling for resignations.

Eric Garcia, on Capitol Hill, and Andrew Feinberg, at the White House, filed this report.

White House digs in amid fallout from Signal chat scandal

Trump and his aides are now describing accurate reporting on a national security breach as a ‘hoax’
Oliver O'Connell26 March 2025 08:30

Can Jeffrey Goldberg legally release the Signal messages he received?

Editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, released excerpts of the conversation among national security officials on the messaging app Signal after he was accidentally added to the group chat — exercising a right to publish that has sparked controversy among Trump administration officials.

Ariana Baio takes a look at the legal questions that have arisen.

Is Jeffrey Goldberg legally allowed to release the Signal messages he received?

Goldberg published vague information about the attacks in Yemen more than a week after they occurred
Oliver O'Connell26 March 2025 08:00

FBI launches task force to investigate threats on Musk’s Tesla company

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed reports that a task force dedicated to investigating the spate of attacks against Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla, has been established with the former prosecutor promising to root out “domestic terrorism.”

According to NBC News, at least 80 attacks have been reported against Tesla vehicles since Musk began gutting the federal government through his Department of Government Efficiency in January.

James Liddell reports.

FBI launches task force to investigate threats on Musk’s Tesla company

‘Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice,’ FBI Director Kash Patel says of those committing violent anti-Tesla acts
Oliver O'Connell26 March 2025 07:30

Is Signal secure? Worries raised after airstrikes group chat debacle

Signal is viewed as one of the most secure messaging apps available to the public, but both experts and lawmakers are sharing their concerns about its use by top Trump administration officials.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Is Signal that secure? What the experts think about Trump admin’s war plans leak

‘This is one more example of the kind of sloppy, careless, incompetent behavior, particularly toward classified information,’ Democratic senator says
Oliver O'Connell26 March 2025 06:30

Top Democrat calls for Hegseth and Waltz to resign and shreds Gabbard over Signal war talk leak

The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee demanded the resignations of senior Trump administration officials who used a Signal thread to discuss a bombing campaign in Yemen and included a journalist in the chat.

During a hearing Tuesday, committee vice chair Mark Warner grilled intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard and slammed national security adviser Mike Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after they failed to conduct “security hygiene 101” without realizing The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was included in the text chain.

Alex Woodward watched the hearing.

Top Democrat calls for Hegseth and Waltz to resign over Signal leak

Mark Warner says Trump administration officials failed ‘security hygiene 101’
Oliver O'Connell26 March 2025 05:30

X loses Community Notes correcting the Pentagon’s claims about the Yemen text leaks

Community Notes on Elon Musk’s app X correcting the Pentagon’s claims about a “deceitful” journalist involved in the Yemen message leak have disappeared from an official Department of Defense post.

Rhian Lubin investigates.

Community Notes correcting Pentagon claims about Yemen leaks disappears from Musk’s X

The Pentagon’s official Rapid Response X account was called out in a Community Note for branding The Atlantic journalist ‘deceitful’
Oliver O'Connell26 March 2025 04:30

Citing ‘state secrets’, Trump admin refuses to answer judge’s questions over deportation flights

Donald Trump’s administration is refusing to answer any questions from a federal judge about deportation flights to El Salvador’s notorious prison under the president’s use of the Alien Enemies Act.

Judge James Boasberg had ordered government attorneys to answer a series of questions — including when those planes left the United States and entered El Salvador — to determine whether administration officials intentionally defied his court orders, which were delivered in court and in filings hours before the planes landed March 15.

For more than a week, the judge has pushed the administration for answers and extended deadlines for a response.

But in a late-night filing Monday, Trump administration officials and government lawyers said “no further information will be provided”.

Alex Woodward explains what is happening.

Trump refuses to answer questions about deportation flights, citing ‘state secrets’

Officials tell Judge Boasberg that ‘no further information will be provided’ after a weeklong standoff
Oliver O'Connell26 March 2025 03:30

ICYMI: CNN airs brutal montage of Trump officials from Signal chat condemning Hillary Clinton

CNN aired a montage of Trump administration officials embroiled in the Signal chat saga repeatedly condemning former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server while in office.

James Liddell has the story.

CNN montage shows Trump officials in Signal chat condemning Hillary Clinton

Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, John Ratcliffe and Mike Waltz all publicly criticized Clinton for failing to use proper government channels to share classified information
Oliver O'Connell26 March 2025 02:45

Federal workers describe dire conditions as they return to office

Federal workers who have been summoned back into their offices five days per week are being met with less-than-desirable conditions, from cramped workspaces to dirty bathrooms, as the Trump administration seeks to cut costs by reducing space and staff, according to reports.

Following orders from President Donald Trump, government employees are returning to their offices full-time – all while the administration seeks to axe some of its real estate portfolio to reduce government spending.

Ariana Baio reports.

Federal workers describe dire conditions returning to office such as BYO toilet paper

Federal workers are being forced to work in the office five days per week in consolidated office space with understaffed cleaning crews and dwindling office supplies
Oliver O'Connell26 March 2025 02:30

