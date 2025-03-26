Trump blames ‘employee’ for Signalgate and ‘billionaires on left’ for Tesla attacks in Newsmax interview: Live
President suggests no punishment for security officials over blunder that saw Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg added to highly-sensitive group chat on Yemen airstrikes by mistake
President Donald Trump has said National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has no need to apologize for the alarming security breach in which he inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic, to a Signal group chat discussing upcoming military action.
During an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday night, Trump attempted to shift the blame towards an unnamed “lower level” White House employee instead, despite Waltz himself saying he takes “full responsibility” for the disaster.
The administration has been under fire since it emerged on Monday that senior officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, reportedly discussed a highly-sensitive operation targeting Houthi positions in Yemen.
Hegseth – like Waltz, facing calls for his resignation from Democrats – called Goldberg a “deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist”.
Two members of the chat, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday and were extensively grilled on the breach.
It has since been reported that members of the Signal group partied with the president at a $1-million-a-seat fundraising dinner at Mar-a-Lago hours after the successful bombing raid took place.
Donald Trump has shifted the blame for a major security blunder in which details of U.S. military operations in Yemen were leaked to a journalist on a secret group chat to an unidentified “lower level” White House employee that worked for his National Security Adviser Michael Waltz.
Trump offered the new theory in an interview on Newsmax Tuesday evening on how Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, ended up on the Signal group chat in which the top-secret plans were discussed.
“What it was, we believe, is somebody that was on the line with permission, somebody that was with Mike Waltz, worked for Mike Waltz at a lower level, had, I guess, Goldberg's number or called through the app, and somehow this guy ended up on the call,” the president said.
Here’s more from Mike Bedigan.
Trump shifts blame for Signalgate texts onto ‘lower level’ mystery employee
The Signal chat blunder has shaken Washington. Except in the White House where it’s brushed off
One day after the revelation of a shocking security breach from top Trump administration officials, the White House is digging in and hoping it can convince Americans to dismiss the unprecedented lapse as media-driven partisan squabbling even as Democrats are calling for resignations.
Eric Garcia, on Capitol Hill, and Andrew Feinberg, at the White House, filed this report.
White House digs in amid fallout from Signal chat scandal
Can Jeffrey Goldberg legally release the Signal messages he received?
Editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, released excerpts of the conversation among national security officials on the messaging app Signal after he was accidentally added to the group chat — exercising a right to publish that has sparked controversy among Trump administration officials.
Ariana Baio takes a look at the legal questions that have arisen.
Is Jeffrey Goldberg legally allowed to release the Signal messages he received?
FBI launches task force to investigate threats on Musk’s Tesla company
FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed reports that a task force dedicated to investigating the spate of attacks against Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla, has been established with the former prosecutor promising to root out “domestic terrorism.”
According to NBC News, at least 80 attacks have been reported against Tesla vehicles since Musk began gutting the federal government through his Department of Government Efficiency in January.
James Liddell reports.
FBI launches task force to investigate threats on Musk’s Tesla company
Is Signal secure? Worries raised after airstrikes group chat debacle
Signal is viewed as one of the most secure messaging apps available to the public, but both experts and lawmakers are sharing their concerns about its use by top Trump administration officials.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Is Signal that secure? What the experts think about Trump admin’s war plans leak
Top Democrat calls for Hegseth and Waltz to resign and shreds Gabbard over Signal war talk leak
The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee demanded the resignations of senior Trump administration officials who used a Signal thread to discuss a bombing campaign in Yemen and included a journalist in the chat.
During a hearing Tuesday, committee vice chair Mark Warner grilled intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard and slammed national security adviser Mike Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after they failed to conduct “security hygiene 101” without realizing The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was included in the text chain.
Alex Woodward watched the hearing.
Top Democrat calls for Hegseth and Waltz to resign over Signal leak
X loses Community Notes correcting the Pentagon’s claims about the Yemen text leaks
Community Notes on Elon Musk’s app X correcting the Pentagon’s claims about a “deceitful” journalist involved in the Yemen message leak have disappeared from an official Department of Defense post.
Rhian Lubin investigates.
Community Notes correcting Pentagon claims about Yemen leaks disappears from Musk’s X
Citing ‘state secrets’, Trump admin refuses to answer judge’s questions over deportation flights
Donald Trump’s administration is refusing to answer any questions from a federal judge about deportation flights to El Salvador’s notorious prison under the president’s use of the Alien Enemies Act.
Judge James Boasberg had ordered government attorneys to answer a series of questions — including when those planes left the United States and entered El Salvador — to determine whether administration officials intentionally defied his court orders, which were delivered in court and in filings hours before the planes landed March 15.
For more than a week, the judge has pushed the administration for answers and extended deadlines for a response.
But in a late-night filing Monday, Trump administration officials and government lawyers said “no further information will be provided”.
Alex Woodward explains what is happening.
Trump refuses to answer questions about deportation flights, citing ‘state secrets’
ICYMI: CNN airs brutal montage of Trump officials from Signal chat condemning Hillary Clinton
CNN aired a montage of Trump administration officials embroiled in the Signal chat saga repeatedly condemning former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server while in office.
James Liddell has the story.
CNN montage shows Trump officials in Signal chat condemning Hillary Clinton
Federal workers describe dire conditions as they return to office
Federal workers who have been summoned back into their offices five days per week are being met with less-than-desirable conditions, from cramped workspaces to dirty bathrooms, as the Trump administration seeks to cut costs by reducing space and staff, according to reports.
Following orders from President Donald Trump, government employees are returning to their offices full-time – all while the administration seeks to axe some of its real estate portfolio to reduce government spending.
Ariana Baio reports.
