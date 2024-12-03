Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fox News host Jesse Watters provoked people on social media by joking he needs to see more “eye candy” from the women that Donald Trump has chosen for his cabinet after being impressed by a topless video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. exercising.

Watters and the other co-hosts of The Five praised Trump’s cabinet nominations on Monday’s episode. Specifically admiring Kennedy, the secretary of Health and Human Services nominee, for maintaining a muscular physique at 70 years old.

“I just think it’s unfair that you guys get to see this and we don’t get to see any of the female members of the cabinet,” Watters said to the women who co-host The Five.

open image in gallery Fox News host Jesse Watters is no stranger to stirring controversy ( Fox News )

Though the Fox News host was likely joking, his comment sparked curiosity from Jessica Tarlov, his co-host, who asked him to be specific.

“I’d like to see maybe Linda McMahon doing yoga,” Watters said.

McMahon, 76, has been chosen by Trump to head the department of education. She is a former professional wrestler who co-founded what would be World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

“Tusli surfing,” Watters added.

open image in gallery Jesse Watters claimed he’d like to see former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, pictured, surfing ( Getty Images )

Tulsi Gabbard, 43, is a former congresswoman from Hawaii and Trump’s director of national intelligence nominee. Gabbard has often spoken about her love of surfing – a sport she picked up as a child.

“I don’t know. Can I see something? It’s not fair, Jessica. It’s just not fair. [Charles Hurt] and I need to see some eye candy too,” Watters joked, giving a sly smile.

“Yikes,” Tarlov replied.

She then asked co-host Dana Perino if she enjoyed seeing Kennedy shirtless to which Perino replied, “No.”

The short exchange between the co-hosts led to some negative reactions on X where people called Watters “gross” for commenting on eye candy.

“It’s impossible for him not to be a creep,” one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “Sounds like Watters has mistaken his political commentary gig for a casting call. This dude is a straight-up perv.”

Though the comment was ill-received, it was more than likely a joke. Watters has been known to joke about women and traditional gender roles.