Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Jeff Bezos has left a glowing Amazon review for the children’s book, The Fly who Flew to Space, written by his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez.

Published on September 10, the illustrated book follows a fly named Flynn who pursues her dream of becoming an astronaut and ends up travelling to space in a rocketship.

“This is the best children’s book my fiancée has ever written,” penned the proud billionaire, bestowing a five-star rating.

The $16.99 novel is also, however, the only children’s book - in fact the only book - that Sanchez has written.

The Fly who Flew to Space, which can also come with a removable glow-in-the-dark poster, currently has 60 ratings and an average of 4.8 stars on the tycoon’s website.

Lauren Sanchez’s debut book has earned a glowing review from her husband, Jeff Bezon ( PA Wire )

It’s not all good news, however, as Sanchez’s former yoga instructor is now suing her for allegedly copying the concept of her book published last year, Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars, released in March 2023.

Alanna Zabel claims it was her who came up for the central plot in 2002, according to a complaint seen by Page Six, and that Sanchez engaged in “oral and written discussions” about the book for “16 years,” having privately worked with her from 2007 to 2011.

She also states that she even contacted Bezos about “giving proceeds of sales from the book to Bezos Earth Fund and Bezos Academy.”

Sanchez first announced that she was releasing her children’s book in March 2024, writing on Instagram at the time that she was, “beyond grateful b/c this story holds a piece of my heart.”

She continued: “It’s a celebration of overcoming challenges, the joy of learning, and dreaming beyond the stars. And I’m so thankful to @RaleighStewart for his amazing illustrations, they are pure magic.”

While promoting her book on the press tour, she noted how personal the story was to her, making reference to her struggles with dyslexia as a child.

“This book is for my eight-year-old self who really felt dumb,” she said during an appearance on Good Morning America on September 10.