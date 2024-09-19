Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Jeff Bezos’s fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, has been sued by her former yoga instructor over the concept of her children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, which was released on September 10.

In a complaint obtained by Page Six, author Alanna Zabel alleges that she came up with the book idea. Zabel, who privately worked with Sanchez from 2007 to 2011, claims that she and the former reporter engaged in “oral and written discussions” for the book for “16 years.”

Zabel reportedly states that in 2002, she created a concept about a “cat who flies to Mars,” with the children’s book title: Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars. Zabel released her book of that name in March 2023. It is currently available on Amazon for $16.95.

Sanchez’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, is centered on a fly named Flynn who follows her dream of becoming an astronaut and makes her way to a rocketship. The book is also inspired by Sanchez’s experience with dyslexia as a child and her love for flying.

In the complaint, Zabel claims that during those 16 years of communication about her book ideas, she even contacted Bezsos about “giving proceeds of sales from the book to Bezos Earth Fund and Bezos Academy.”

“The actions of defendant constitute intentional infliction of emotional distress as they were extreme and outrageous, carried out with the intent to harm the plaintiff, driven by personal jealousy,” Zabel claims. Page Six reports that she filed the document without an attorney.

open image in gallery Zabel accuses Sanchez (pictured) of ‘intentional infliction of emotional distress’ ( Invision )

The Independent has contacted representatives for Sanchez and Zabel for comment.

In March, Sanchez first announced that she was releasing her children’s book. “I’m beyond grateful b/c this story holds a piece of my heart. It’s a celebration of overcoming challenges, the joy of learning, and dreaming beyond the stars. And I’m so thankful to @RaleighStewart for his amazing illustrations, they are pure magic,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Throughout the press tour for the book, she noted how personal the story was to her. “This book is for my eight-year-old self who really felt dumb,” she said during an appearance on Good Morning America on September 10. “And I did, I sat in the back of the class, I was just quiet, so they kind of pushed me along in public school.”

Sanchez later attended community college where a teacher encouraged her to write for the school paper.

Although Sanchez was hesitant at first, she wrote a piece and gave it to her teacher, who helped her realize she had dyslexia.

“So this book is for all those little kids out there who feel out of place. They don’t think they’re smart enough. But I’m here to tell you it’s going to be OK,” she said.