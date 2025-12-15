Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

A woman is suing the IRS to get pets classified as dependents and eligible for tax deductions

The woman argued that her dog ‘is like my daughter’ and ‘definitely’ a dependent

Isabel Keane
in New York
Monday 15 December 2025 16:14 EST
Comments
A woman and her pet dog have filed a lawsuit against the IRS, claiming that the pooch she be able to be claimed as a legal dependent for tax benefits
A woman and her pet dog have filed a lawsuit against the IRS, claiming that the pooch she be able to be claimed as a legal dependent for tax benefits (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A lawyer and her golden retriever are suing the Internal Revenue Service to try and get pets classified as legal dependents – a change that would have some tax benefits for pet owners.

Canine Finnegan Mary Reynolds and her owner, attorney Amanda Reynolds, filed a lawsuit in the Eastern District of New York, arguing that the pooch relies entirely on Reynolds for food, shelter, medical care, training, transportation and more, Forbes reported.

Reynolds argued that Finnegan, an eight-year-old golden retriever, has no independent income, resides exclusively with her and has annual expenses exceeding $5,000 – all requirements for a legal human dependent under IRS rules.

While the IRS defines pets as property, Reynolds says this does not reflect Finnegan’s role in their household, according to QZ.

“For all intents and purposes, Finnegan is like my daughter, and is definitely a ‘dependent,’” the case reads, noting that while the subject may seem unusual, it is “not frivolous or meritless.”

Since dogs rely on their owners for everything from food to medical care, one owner has argued that the IRS needs to change their legal standings.
Since dogs rely on their owners for everything from food to medical care, one owner has argued that the IRS needs to change their legal standings. (AFP via Getty Images)

Reynolds goes on to argue that not classifying all pets as dependents is an unfair burden to taxpayers, especially since the IRS says that some pets – namely, service animals – can qualify for tax advantages.

Claiming a dependent can result in tax-favored credits and deductions, according to Forbes. This includes Child Tax Credit (and Additional Child Tax Credit), the Credit for Other Dependents, and the Earned Income Tax Credit, the outlet reports.

There isn’t, however, “any language in case law or statutes that would allow pet owners to claim those tax breaks,” Forbes reports.

While pets have a special place in many households across the country, as seen by a recent study that found “an increasing number of owners have begun to regard their dogs as their children,” the case seems unlikely to move forward.

Magistrate Judge James M. Wicks, who is overseeing the case, has granted a motion to pause the discovery process as the IRS will likely file a motion to dismiss the case.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in