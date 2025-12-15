Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lawyer and her golden retriever are suing the Internal Revenue Service to try and get pets classified as legal dependents – a change that would have some tax benefits for pet owners.

Canine Finnegan Mary Reynolds and her owner, attorney Amanda Reynolds, filed a lawsuit in the Eastern District of New York, arguing that the pooch relies entirely on Reynolds for food, shelter, medical care, training, transportation and more, Forbes reported.

Reynolds argued that Finnegan, an eight-year-old golden retriever, has no independent income, resides exclusively with her and has annual expenses exceeding $5,000 – all requirements for a legal human dependent under IRS rules.

While the IRS defines pets as property, Reynolds says this does not reflect Finnegan’s role in their household, according to QZ.

“For all intents and purposes, Finnegan is like my daughter, and is definitely a ‘dependent,’” the case reads, noting that while the subject may seem unusual, it is “not frivolous or meritless.”

open image in gallery Since dogs rely on their owners for everything from food to medical care, one owner has argued that the IRS needs to change their legal standings. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Reynolds goes on to argue that not classifying all pets as dependents is an unfair burden to taxpayers, especially since the IRS says that some pets – namely, service animals – can qualify for tax advantages.

Claiming a dependent can result in tax-favored credits and deductions, according to Forbes. This includes Child Tax Credit (and Additional Child Tax Credit), the Credit for Other Dependents, and the Earned Income Tax Credit, the outlet reports.

There isn’t, however, “any language in case law or statutes that would allow pet owners to claim those tax breaks,” Forbes reports.

While pets have a special place in many households across the country, as seen by a recent study that found “an increasing number of owners have begun to regard their dogs as their children,” the case seems unlikely to move forward.

Magistrate Judge James M. Wicks, who is overseeing the case, has granted a motion to pause the discovery process as the IRS will likely file a motion to dismiss the case.