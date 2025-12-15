Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Customers at the McDonald’s restaurant where Donald Trump staged a campaign photo op are echoing concerns felt across the U.S. — that everything is becoming too expensive.

“It has gone up,” David Teeling, a 70-year-old who carries a newspaper clip of Trump’s infamous appearance in his wallet says when asked about the cost of living. “No question about that. But Trump is a CEO. He can turn these things around. It’s going to take a year, maybe two,” he added.

Other patrons at the location in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, which drew huge crowds back in October 2024 to watch the then-Republican nominee shovel fries and serve customers through the drive-thru, acknowledge the price hikes too.

But some say that the policies Trump and his administration have implemented still need time to take effect.

“It’s going to slowly go down,” Janice Hall, a retired Philadelphia City employee, told NBC News. “We haven’t given it any time yet. It’s not even been a year.”

open image in gallery Then-presidential nominee Donald Trump works behind the counter during a campaign event at a McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024, in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania ( Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images )

open image in gallery Customers at the McDonald’s restaurant where Trump staged a campaign photo op are now echoing concerns across the U.S. – that everything is becoming too expensive ( Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images )

New polling by NBC’s Decision Desk survey shows that 53 percent of adults have recenly changed their habits with grocery shopping to stay within budget, and 55 percent have stopped paying for as many “extras,” including entertainment, to focus on essential items.

Trump has continued to insist that prices are going down, despite evidence to the contrary, and has described a nation-wide affordability issue as a “hoax” being pushed by the Democrats.

Writing on Truth Social last week, the president wrote that “affordability, just 13 months ago, was a disaster for the American people, but now, it’s totally different! Prices are coming down fast."

However, while prices of items such as eggs have now dropped 29 percent overall since Trump returned to office, products like beef are up by around 13 percent, while chicken is up by 2 percent, according to Nieslen IQ data in the NBC News grocery price tracker. Meanwhile, the price of orange juice has shot up by 28 percent.

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said that economic policies such as Trump’s sweeping global tariffs are partially to blame for a higher-than-expected inflation rate, which rose rose to 3 percent in September for the first time since January.

open image in gallery New polling shows that 53 percent of adults have changed their habits with grocery shopping to stay within budget, and 55 percent have stopped paying for as many ‘extras’ including entertainment to focus on essential items ( Getty Images )

Recent polling from AP-NORC, found that just 31 percent of U.S. adults currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, the lowest rating out of either of his presidential terms.

Back in Feasterville, others are less confident about the president’s ability to reduce prices.

“I used to eat a lot of beef; I can’t afford that," a 76-year-old regular, who wished to remain anonymous, told NBC News. “Even when I see reduced prices at different supermarkets, they’re still on the expensive side.”

The patron also pointed to U.S. unemployment rates, which climbed to a high of 4.4 percent in September.

“A lot of the people who voted for him, they didn’t vote for the layoffs,” he said.

As a company, McDonald's has faced pressures from what its CEO called a "two-tier economy." A steep drop in traffic from lower-income customers played a part in the company's decision to revive its "Extra Value Meal" combos this fall, according to chief executive Chris Kempczinski.