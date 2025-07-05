Fireworks light the night sky across the country on Independence Day

Fireworks exploded for nearly 30 minutes over the nation’s capital on Friday night.
One of Trump’s signature songs, “Y.M.C.A.,” played as people gathered on the South Lawn of the White House to view the fireworks show.
In New York City, the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks returned Friday evening above the East River. The celebration included musical performances from the Jonas Brothers, Trisha Yearwood and Lenny Kravitz.
The fireworks show itself was roughly 25 minutes long, set to a score produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser.
In Philadelphia, Independence Day fireworks blasted off above the Lincoln Financial Field ahead of a FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final game. Attendees watched the explosive show as England’s Chelsea prepared to face off against Brazil’s Palmeiras.
Baseball fans watching the Miami Marlins take on the Milwaukee Brewers also got their own show on Friday night. Spectators watched fireworks light up the sky above Miami’s LoanDepot Park.
On the west coast, around half a million people are expected to watch Independence Day fireworks at the San Diego Big Bay Boom celebration.
The fireworks show, one of the largest in California, is expected to last 18 minutes.
