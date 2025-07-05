Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Fireworks light the night sky across the country on Independence Day

Independence Day fireworks shows have kicked off across the East Coast

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 04 July 2025 23:02 EDT
Comments
Fireworks explode over the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Fireworks explode over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (AP)

Fireworks are lighting the skies up and down the East Coast this Independence Day.

In Washington, D.C., President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated America’s 249th birthday by watching fireworks over the National Mall from the White House.

Earlier Friday, Trump blurred an Independence Day celebration with military families with a signing of his ‘Big, Beautiful Bill.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch the Independence Day fireworks show in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch the Independence Day fireworks show in Washington, D.C. (AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump kiss as they watch the Independence Day fireworks show
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump kiss as they watch the Independence Day fireworks show (AP)
Fireworks exploded for nearly 30 minutes over the nation’s capital on Friday night.

Fireworks explode over the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Fireworks explode over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (AP)
Fireworks explode over the White House in Washington, D.C.
Fireworks explode over the White House in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS)

One of Trump’s signature songs, “Y.M.C.A.,” played as people gathered on the South Lawn of the White House to view the fireworks show.

People dance to the song 'Y.M.C.A' on the South Lawn of the White House ahead of the Washington, D.C. Independence Day fireworks show
People dance to the song 'Y.M.C.A' on the South Lawn of the White House ahead of the Washington, D.C. Independence Day fireworks show (AP)

In New York City, the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks returned Friday evening above the East River. The celebration included musical performances from the Jonas Brothers, Trisha Yearwood and Lenny Kravitz.

The fireworks show itself was roughly 25 minutes long, set to a score produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser.

Fireworks explode over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City
Fireworks explode over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City (Getty Images)
Fireworks explode over the Brooklyn Bridge. New York City handed out 100,000 free tickets so residents could watch the Independence Day celebration from designated viewing areas
Fireworks explode over the Brooklyn Bridge. New York City handed out 100,000 free tickets so residents could watch the Independence Day celebration from designated viewing areas (Getty Images)

In Philadelphia, Independence Day fireworks blasted off above the Lincoln Financial Field ahead of a FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final game. Attendees watched the explosive show as England’s Chelsea prepared to face off against Brazil’s Palmeiras.

Independence Day fireworks explode over Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field as attendees wait for the FIFA Club World Cup to begin
Independence Day fireworks explode over Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field as attendees wait for the FIFA Club World Cup to begin (REUTERS)
FIFA fans were treated to Independence Day fireworks as England's Chelsea prepared to face off against Brazil's Palmeiras in Philadelphia
FIFA fans were treated to Independence Day fireworks as England's Chelsea prepared to face off against Brazil's Palmeiras in Philadelphia (AFP via Getty Images)

Baseball fans watching the Miami Marlins take on the Milwaukee Brewers also got their own show on Friday night. Spectators watched fireworks light up the sky above Miami’s LoanDepot Park.

Miami Marlins fans watch fireworks over LoanDepot Park
Miami Marlins fans watch fireworks over LoanDepot Park (Getty Images)
The Miami Marlins are facing off against the Milwaukee Brewers this Independence Day
The Miami Marlins are facing off against the Milwaukee Brewers this Independence Day (Getty Images)

On the west coast, around half a million people are expected to watch Independence Day fireworks at the San Diego Big Bay Boom celebration.

The fireworks show, one of the largest in California, is expected to last 18 minutes.

